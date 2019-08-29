Listen Live Sports

Michigan boy dies after collapsing during football practice

August 29, 2019 1:49 pm
 
SARANAC, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a 13-year-old western Michigan boy who collapsed during football practice has died.

Saranac Community Schools 7th grader Skylar Lasby collapsed Wednesday evening during a non-contact drill and was flown to a hospital. School and hospital officials say Lasby died hours later.

A cause of death was not immediately available. It also wasn’t immediately clear if weather was a factor, though temperatures were a mild 68 degrees (20 degrees Celsius) and humidity was low during the practice.

Schools Supt. Jason Smith tells The Grand Rapids Press that “our students are struggling.” A Facebook page for Saranac JV/Varsity Football says away games at Beal City will be played Thursday night because “#2 wouldn’t have it any other way” — referring to Skylar’s uniform number.

District officials say counseling and other resources are available for staff and students.

