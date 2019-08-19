Listen Live Sports

Middle Tennessee’s Dishman to miss season due to knee injury

August 19, 2019 4:52 pm
 
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee forward DeAndre Dishman will miss the 2019-20 season after tearing ligaments in his left knee during the Blue Raiders’ exhibition tour of Costa Rica last week.

Blue Raiders coach Nick McDevitt announced the severity of Dishman’s injury Monday. The 6-foot-6 junior will undergo surgery Thursday.

This will mark the second straight season that Dishman has missed. The former Eastern Kentucky player sat out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

McDevitt said in a statement that “we all feel badly for him because we know how excited he was to play and be a major contributor for us this season.” McDevitt added that “I know he will bounce back from this and come back stronger than ever.”

Dishman averaged 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for Eastern Kentucky during the 2017-18 season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

