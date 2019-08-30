Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mihailovic to train with US before Olympic soccer qualifying

August 30, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Fire midfielder Djordje Mihailovic is among 24 players invited to the U.S. under-23 training camp leading to Olympic qualifying. Mihailovic played for the U.S. senior team at this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The U.S. is preparing for a Sept. 9 exhibition against Japan at Chula Vista, California. The American men failed to qualify for the past two Olympics. Qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Games will take place from March 20 to April 1 at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Men’s Olympic soccer qualifying is limited to players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997. Eight age-eligible players are to train with the senior national team next week before exhibitions against Mexico and Uruguay.

The U.S. is coached by Jason Kreis. Winners of the two semifinals in the North and Central American and Caribbean region qualify for the Olympic soccer tournament.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space