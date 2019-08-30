Mihailovic to train with US before Olympic soccer qualifying

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Fire midfielder Djordje Mihailovic is among 24 players invited to the U.S. under-23 training camp leading to Olympic qualifying. Mihailovic played for the U.S. senior team at this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The U.S. is preparing for a Sept. 9 exhibition against Japan at Chula Vista, California. The American men failed to qualify for the past two Olympics. Qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Games will take place from March 20 to April 1 at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Men’s Olympic soccer qualifying is limited to players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997. Eight age-eligible players are to train with the senior national team next week before exhibitions against Mexico and Uruguay.

The U.S. is coached by Jason Kreis. Winners of the two semifinals in the North and Central American and Caribbean region qualify for the Olympic soccer tournament.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.