Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|3
|10
|
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|b-Vargas ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Marte 2b-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Rojas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Payamps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Gallen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Locastro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|6
|10
|
|Cain cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.255
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.306
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Grisham lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Spangenberg ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pérez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.031
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Arcia ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|20x_4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Guerra in the 6th. b-flied out for Dyson in the 8th. c-struck out for Payamps in the 9th.
E_Marte (2). LOB_Arizona 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Dyson (10), Marte (28), Yelich (26). HR_Thames (19), off Gallen; Grisham (4), off Gallen. RBIs_Thames (51), Grisham (11), Hiura 2 (40). SB_Cain (16). CS_Cain (7). S_Gallen.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Jones, Escobar, Ahmed, Marte, Walker); Milwaukee 5 (Hiura 2, Yelich 2, Grisham). RISP_Arizona 0 for 10; Milwaukee 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Marte.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 1-1
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|104
|2.25
|McFarland
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.04
|Ginkel
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|2.79
|Chafin
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|4.14
|Payamps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|4.50
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 6-3
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|87
|4.34
|Guerra, H, 16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.82
|Albers, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.31
|Claudio
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.83
|Jackson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|4.58
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-1, Jackson 1-0. HBP_Gallen (Grisham), Chafin (Yelich). WP_Chafin.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:29. A_41,737 (41,900).
