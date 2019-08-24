Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 3 10 Dyson cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .254 b-Vargas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Marte 2b-cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .318 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Walker 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .260 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Rojas lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Payamps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .252 Gallen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Locastro lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 7 4 6 10 Cain cf 2 1 1 0 3 0 .255 Grandal c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .257 Yelich rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .328 Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Hiura 2b 4 0 1 2 0 3 .306 Thames 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Grisham lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .232 Spangenberg ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pérez 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .240 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .031 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 a-Arcia ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .228

Arizona 000 000 000_0 4 1 Milwaukee 000 200 20x_4 7 0

a-struck out for Guerra in the 6th. b-flied out for Dyson in the 8th. c-struck out for Payamps in the 9th.

E_Marte (2). LOB_Arizona 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Dyson (10), Marte (28), Yelich (26). HR_Thames (19), off Gallen; Grisham (4), off Gallen. RBIs_Thames (51), Grisham (11), Hiura 2 (40). SB_Cain (16). CS_Cain (7). S_Gallen.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Jones, Escobar, Ahmed, Marte, Walker); Milwaukee 5 (Hiura 2, Yelich 2, Grisham). RISP_Arizona 0 for 10; Milwaukee 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Marte.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, L, 1-1 5 6 2 2 2 8 104 2.25 McFarland 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.04 Ginkel 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 16 2.79 Chafin 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 24 4.14 Payamps 1 0 0 0 2 0 22 4.50

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 6-3 5 3 0 0 2 5 87 4.34 Guerra, H, 16 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.82 Albers, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.31 Claudio 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.83 Jackson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 4.58

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-1, Jackson 1-0. HBP_Gallen (Grisham), Chafin (Yelich). WP_Chafin.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:29. A_41,737 (41,900).

