Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0

August 24, 2019 10:50 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 3 10
Dyson cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .254
b-Vargas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Marte 2b-cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .318
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Walker 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .260
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Rojas lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Payamps p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .252
Gallen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Locastro lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 7 4 6 10
Cain cf 2 1 1 0 3 0 .255
Grandal c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .257
Yelich rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .328
Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265
Hiura 2b 4 0 1 2 0 3 .306
Thames 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Grisham lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .232
Spangenberg ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pérez 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .240
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .031
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
a-Arcia ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Arizona 000 000 000_0 4 1
Milwaukee 000 200 20x_4 7 0

a-struck out for Guerra in the 6th. b-flied out for Dyson in the 8th. c-struck out for Payamps in the 9th.

E_Marte (2). LOB_Arizona 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Dyson (10), Marte (28), Yelich (26). HR_Thames (19), off Gallen; Grisham (4), off Gallen. RBIs_Thames (51), Grisham (11), Hiura 2 (40). SB_Cain (16). CS_Cain (7). S_Gallen.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Jones, Escobar, Ahmed, Marte, Walker); Milwaukee 5 (Hiura 2, Yelich 2, Grisham). RISP_Arizona 0 for 10; Milwaukee 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Marte.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen, L, 1-1 5 6 2 2 2 8 104 2.25
McFarland 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.04
Ginkel 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 16 2.79
Chafin 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 24 4.14
Payamps 1 0 0 0 2 0 22 4.50
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 6-3 5 3 0 0 2 5 87 4.34
Guerra, H, 16 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.82
Albers, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.31
Claudio 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.83
Jackson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 4.58

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-1, Jackson 1-0. HBP_Gallen (Grisham), Chafin (Yelich). WP_Chafin.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:29. A_41,737 (41,900).

