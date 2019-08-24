Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cain cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vargas ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte 2b-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rojas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Spangenberg ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Payamps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pérez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|20x
|—
|4
E_Marte (2). LOB_Arizona 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Dyson (10), Marte (28), Yelich (26). HR_Thames (19), Grisham (4). SB_Cain (16). S_Gallen (3).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen L,1-1
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|McFarland
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ginkel
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chafin
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Payamps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W,6-3
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Guerra H,16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Albers H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Gallen (Grisham), Chafin (Yelich). WP_Chafin.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:29. A_41,737 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.