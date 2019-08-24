Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0

Arizona Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 31 4 7 4 Dyson cf 3 0 1 0 Cain cf 2 1 1 0 Vargas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 1 0 Marte 2b-cf 3 0 1 0 Yelich rf 4 1 1 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 Walker 1b 4 0 2 0 Hiura 2b 4 0 1 2 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 Thames 1b 4 1 1 1 Rojas lf 3 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Grisham lf 3 1 1 1 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Spangenberg ss 3 0 0 0 Payamps p 0 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0 Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Pérez 1b 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 Gallen p 1 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ph-ss 2 0 0 0 Locastro lf 1 0 0 0

Arizona 000 000 000 — 0 Milwaukee 000 200 20x — 4

E_Marte (2). LOB_Arizona 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Dyson (10), Marte (28), Yelich (26). HR_Thames (19), Grisham (4). SB_Cain (16). S_Gallen (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Gallen L,1-1 5 6 2 2 2 8 McFarland 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ginkel 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 Chafin 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Payamps 1 0 0 0 2 0

Milwaukee Anderson W,6-3 5 3 0 0 2 5 Guerra H,16 1 0 0 0 1 1 Albers H,10 1 0 0 0 0 0 Claudio 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Jackson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Gallen (Grisham), Chafin (Yelich). WP_Chafin.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:29. A_41,737 (41,900).

