Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0

August 24, 2019 10:50 pm
 
Arizona Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 31 4 7 4
Dyson cf 3 0 1 0 Cain cf 2 1 1 0
Vargas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 1 0
Marte 2b-cf 3 0 1 0 Yelich rf 4 1 1 0
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0
Walker 1b 4 0 2 0 Hiura 2b 4 0 1 2
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 Thames 1b 4 1 1 1
Rojas lf 3 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Grisham lf 3 1 1 1
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Spangenberg ss 3 0 0 0
Payamps p 0 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0
Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Pérez 1b 0 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0 Anderson p 2 0 0 0
Gallen p 1 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ph-ss 2 0 0 0
Locastro lf 1 0 0 0
Arizona 000 000 000 0
Milwaukee 000 200 20x 4

E_Marte (2). LOB_Arizona 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Dyson (10), Marte (28), Yelich (26). HR_Thames (19), Grisham (4). SB_Cain (16). S_Gallen (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen L,1-1 5 6 2 2 2 8
McFarland 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ginkel 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
Chafin 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Payamps 1 0 0 0 2 0
Milwaukee
Anderson W,6-3 5 3 0 0 2 5
Guerra H,16 1 0 0 0 1 1
Albers H,10 1 0 0 0 0 0
Claudio 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Jackson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Gallen (Grisham), Chafin (Yelich). WP_Chafin.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:29. A_41,737 (41,900).

