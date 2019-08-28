Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yelich rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Braun lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Edman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cain cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Spangenberg 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flaherty p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piña ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Milwaukee
|110
|100
|01x
|—
|4
E_Wong (9). DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Wong (22), Braun (26), Grisham (3), Hiura (20). HR_Wong (10), Hiura (16). SB_Goldschmidt (2). SF_Arcia (5).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty L,8-7
|6
|
|5
|3
|2
|1
|7
|Brebbia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Webb
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Leone
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles W,4-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Guerra H,17
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hader S,26-32
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:50. A_33,045 (41,900).
