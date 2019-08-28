Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1

August 28, 2019 5:12 pm
 
St. Louis Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 29 4 6 4
Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 Grisham cf-lf 4 1 2 0
Wong 2b 4 1 3 1 Grandal c 4 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 Yelich rf 3 1 1 0
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 1 2 3
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Thames 1b 3 0 0 0
Molina c 4 0 2 0 Braun lf 2 1 1 0
Edman 3b 4 0 0 0 Cain cf 1 0 0 0
Bader cf 3 0 0 0 Spangenberg 3b 3 0 0 0
Flaherty p 2 0 1 0 Arcia ss 2 0 0 1
Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 Lyles p 2 0 0 0
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 Piña ph 1 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 000 001 000 1
Milwaukee 110 100 01x 4

E_Wong (9). DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Wong (22), Braun (26), Grisham (3), Hiura (20). HR_Wong (10), Hiura (16). SB_Goldschmidt (2). SF_Arcia (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Flaherty L,8-7 6 5 3 2 1 7
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Webb 2-3 0 1 1 1 0
Leone 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Milwaukee
Lyles W,4-1 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 9
Guerra H,17 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Hader S,26-32 2 1 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:50. A_33,045 (41,900).

