Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 7 1 1 15 Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Wong 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .280 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .258 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .270 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .245 Molina c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .271 Edman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Flaherty p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .171 a-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 6 4 3 9 Grisham cf-lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .242 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Yelich rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .330 Hiura 2b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .304 Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .256 Braun lf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .288 Cain cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Spangenberg 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Arcia ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .226 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 b-Piña ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

St. Louis 000 001 000_1 7 1 Milwaukee 110 100 01x_4 6 0

a-struck out for Flaherty in the 7th. b-struck out for Guerra in the 7th.

E_Wong (9). LOB_St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Wong (22), Braun (26), Grisham (3), Hiura (20). HR_Wong (10), off Lyles; Hiura (16), off Flaherty. RBIs_Wong (51), Hiura 3 (43), Arcia (48). SB_Goldschmidt (2). SF_Arcia.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, Ozuna); Milwaukee 3 (Thames, Grandal, Cain). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 4; Milwaukee 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Spangenberg. GIDP_Molina.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 1 (Spangenberg, Hiura, Thames).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty, L, 8-7 6 5 3 2 1 7 101 3.31 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.89 Webb 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 14 3.38 Leone 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 6.27

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, W, 4-1 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 9 97 2.51 Guerra, H, 17 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.68 Hader, S, 26-32 2 1 0 0 0 3 30 2.87

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-1, Guerra 2-0. IBB_off Leone (Thames).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:50. A_33,045 (41,900).

