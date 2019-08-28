Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1

August 28, 2019 5:12 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 7 1 1 15
Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Wong 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .280
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .258
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .270
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .245
Molina c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .271
Edman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Flaherty p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .171
a-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 6 4 3 9
Grisham cf-lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .242
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Yelich rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .330
Hiura 2b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .304
Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .256
Braun lf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .288
Cain cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Spangenberg 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Arcia ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .226
Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
b-Piña ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
St. Louis 000 001 000_1 7 1
Milwaukee 110 100 01x_4 6 0

a-struck out for Flaherty in the 7th. b-struck out for Guerra in the 7th.

E_Wong (9). LOB_St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Wong (22), Braun (26), Grisham (3), Hiura (20). HR_Wong (10), off Lyles; Hiura (16), off Flaherty. RBIs_Wong (51), Hiura 3 (43), Arcia (48). SB_Goldschmidt (2). SF_Arcia.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, Ozuna); Milwaukee 3 (Thames, Grandal, Cain). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 4; Milwaukee 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Spangenberg. GIDP_Molina.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 1 (Spangenberg, Hiura, Thames).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty, L, 8-7 6 5 3 2 1 7 101 3.31
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.89
Webb 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 14 3.38
Leone 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 6.27
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, W, 4-1 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 9 97 2.51
Guerra, H, 17 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.68
Hader, S, 26-32 2 1 0 0 0 3 30 2.87

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-1, Guerra 2-0. IBB_off Leone (Thames).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:50. A_33,045 (41,900).

