Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|1
|15
|
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Edman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Flaherty p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|a-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|3
|9
|
|Grisham cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Yelich rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.330
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.304
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Braun lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Cain cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Spangenberg 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Piña ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|000_1
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|110
|100
|01x_4
|6
|0
a-struck out for Flaherty in the 7th. b-struck out for Guerra in the 7th.
E_Wong (9). LOB_St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Wong (22), Braun (26), Grisham (3), Hiura (20). HR_Wong (10), off Lyles; Hiura (16), off Flaherty. RBIs_Wong (51), Hiura 3 (43), Arcia (48). SB_Goldschmidt (2). SF_Arcia.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, Ozuna); Milwaukee 3 (Thames, Grandal, Cain). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 4; Milwaukee 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Spangenberg. GIDP_Molina.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 1 (Spangenberg, Hiura, Thames).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, L, 8-7
|6
|
|5
|3
|2
|1
|7
|101
|3.31
|Brebbia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.89
|Webb
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|3.38
|Leone
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|6.27
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 4-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|9
|97
|2.51
|Guerra, H, 17
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.68
|Hader, S, 26-32
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|2.87
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-1, Guerra 2-0. IBB_off Leone (Thames).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:50. A_33,045 (41,900).
