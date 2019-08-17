Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee visits Washington following Houser’s solid outing

August 17, 2019 3:10 am
 
Milwaukee Brewers (63-59, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (66-55, second in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jordan Lyles (7-8, 4.71 ERA) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (7-6, 3.75 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Adrian Houser. Houser pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on two hits with four strikeouts against Washington.

The Nationals are 35-25 in home games. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .332 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .398.

The Brewers are 27-33 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 191 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 39, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats. The Nationals won the last meeting 2-1. Hunter Strickland earned his first victory and Anthony Rendon went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Washington. Junior Guerra took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 26 home runs and is slugging .608. Soto is 10-for-30 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 39 home runs and has 85 RBIs. Trent Grisham is 11-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .275 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Zach Davies: (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

