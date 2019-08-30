Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 13, Detroit 5

August 30, 2019 10:50 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 13 14 11 5 7
Kepler cf-rf 5 3 2 1 1 0 .255
Polanco ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .300
Adrianza ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Cruz dh 4 1 3 2 0 0 .304
Rosario lf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .284
Sanó 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Schoop ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Arraez 2b-3b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .333
Cron 1b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .263
J.Castro c 2 0 0 0 3 2 .236
Cave rf-cf 5 1 0 1 0 2 .266
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 12 5 0 13
Reyes lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .280
W.Castro ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .273
H.Castro cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Rodríguez dh 4 2 2 2 0 2 .228
Lugo 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .224
Mercer 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .262
Demeritte rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Hicks 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .213
J.Rogers c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .118
Minnesota 422 400 010_13 14 0
Detroit 210 100 010_5 12 1

a-singled for Sanó in the 8th.

E_W.Castro (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 5. 2B_Kepler 2 (31), Cron (23), Reyes (9), Rodríguez (12), Hicks (14), J.Rogers (1). HR_Cron (23), off Hall; Hicks (11), off Gibson; Rodríguez (11), off Dyson. RBIs_Cruz 2 (88), Rosario 3 (91), Arraez (22), Kepler (87), Cave (18), Cron 3 (74), Rodríguez 2 (34), Lugo (17), J.Rogers (8), Hicks (26). SF_Cruz.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Kepler, Arraez); Detroit 2 (Demeritte, Reyes). RISP_Minnesota 5 for 13; Detroit 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Cave, J.Rogers. GIDP_Cron, H.Castro.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Cron); Detroit 1 (Lugo, Mercer, Hicks).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson W,13-6 5 10 4 4 0 5 107 4.58
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 2.74
May 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.20
Dyson 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 7.71
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.55
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jackson L,2-3 2 1-3 7 8 6 3 1 70 7.23
Hall 1 2-3 3 4 4 1 2 37 6.89
Ramirez 3 1 0 0 0 3 41 4.35
McKay 2 3 1 1 1 1 36 5.79

Inherited runners-scored_Hall 3-2. WP_Gibson, Romo, McKay. PB_J.Rogers (7).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:31. A_17,273 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space