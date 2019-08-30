Minnesota 13, Detroit 5

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|13
|14
|11
|5
|7
|
|Kepler cf-rf
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Polanco ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Adrianza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Rosario lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.284
|Sanó 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Schoop ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Arraez 2b-3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.263
|J.Castro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.236
|Cave rf-cf
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|0
|13
|
|Reyes lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|H.Castro cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Rodríguez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.228
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Mercer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Hicks 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|J.Rogers c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.118
|Minnesota
|422
|400
|010_13
|14
|0
|Detroit
|210
|100
|010_5
|12
|1
a-singled for Sanó in the 8th.
E_W.Castro (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 5. 2B_Kepler 2 (31), Cron (23), Reyes (9), Rodríguez (12), Hicks (14), J.Rogers (1). HR_Cron (23), off Hall; Hicks (11), off Gibson; Rodríguez (11), off Dyson. RBIs_Cruz 2 (88), Rosario 3 (91), Arraez (22), Kepler (87), Cave (18), Cron 3 (74), Rodríguez 2 (34), Lugo (17), J.Rogers (8), Hicks (26). SF_Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Kepler, Arraez); Detroit 2 (Demeritte, Reyes). RISP_Minnesota 5 for 13; Detroit 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Cave, J.Rogers. GIDP_Cron, H.Castro.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Cron); Detroit 1 (Lugo, Mercer, Hicks).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson W,13-6
|5
|
|10
|4
|4
|0
|5
|107
|4.58
|Duffey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|2.74
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.20
|Dyson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|7.71
|Romo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.55
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson L,2-3
|2
|1-3
|7
|8
|6
|3
|1
|70
|7.23
|Hall
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|37
|6.89
|Ramirez
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|4.35
|McKay
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|36
|5.79
Inherited runners-scored_Hall 3-2. WP_Gibson, Romo, McKay. PB_J.Rogers (7).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:31. A_17,273 (41,297).
