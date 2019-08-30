Minnesota 13, Detroit 5

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 13 14 11 5 7 Kepler cf-rf 5 3 2 1 1 0 .255 Polanco ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .300 Adrianza ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Cruz dh 4 1 3 2 0 0 .304 Rosario lf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .284 Sanó 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Schoop ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Arraez 2b-3b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .333 Cron 1b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .263 J.Castro c 2 0 0 0 3 2 .236 Cave rf-cf 5 1 0 1 0 2 .266

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 12 5 0 13 Reyes lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .280 W.Castro ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .273 H.Castro cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Rodríguez dh 4 2 2 2 0 2 .228 Lugo 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .224 Mercer 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .262 Demeritte rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Hicks 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .213 J.Rogers c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .118

Minnesota 422 400 010_13 14 0 Detroit 210 100 010_5 12 1

a-singled for Sanó in the 8th.

E_W.Castro (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 5. 2B_Kepler 2 (31), Cron (23), Reyes (9), Rodríguez (12), Hicks (14), J.Rogers (1). HR_Cron (23), off Hall; Hicks (11), off Gibson; Rodríguez (11), off Dyson. RBIs_Cruz 2 (88), Rosario 3 (91), Arraez (22), Kepler (87), Cave (18), Cron 3 (74), Rodríguez 2 (34), Lugo (17), J.Rogers (8), Hicks (26). SF_Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Kepler, Arraez); Detroit 2 (Demeritte, Reyes). RISP_Minnesota 5 for 13; Detroit 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Cave, J.Rogers. GIDP_Cron, H.Castro.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Cron); Detroit 1 (Lugo, Mercer, Hicks).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson W,13-6 5 10 4 4 0 5 107 4.58 Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 2.74 May 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.20 Dyson 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 7.71 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.55

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson L,2-3 2 1-3 7 8 6 3 1 70 7.23 Hall 1 2-3 3 4 4 1 2 37 6.89 Ramirez 3 1 0 0 0 3 41 4.35 McKay 2 3 1 1 1 1 36 5.79

Inherited runners-scored_Hall 3-2. WP_Gibson, Romo, McKay. PB_J.Rogers (7).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:31. A_17,273 (41,297).

