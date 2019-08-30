Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 13, Detroit 5

August 30, 2019 10:50 pm
 
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 13 14 11 Totals 37 5 12 5
Kepler cf-rf 5 3 2 1 Reyes lf 5 1 2 0
Polanco ss 4 2 3 0 W.Castro ss 4 0 2 0
Adrianza ss 1 0 0 0 H.Castro cf 4 0 0 0
Cruz dh 4 1 3 2 Rodríguez dh 4 2 2 2
Rosario lf 5 2 2 3 Lugo 3b 4 0 1 1
Sanó 3b 4 0 0 0 Mercer 2b 4 0 1 0
Schoop ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Demeritte rf 4 0 1 0
Arraez 2b-3b 4 2 1 1 Hicks 1b 4 2 2 1
Cron 1b 5 2 2 3 J.Rogers c 4 0 1 1
J.Castro c 2 0 0 0
Cave rf-cf 5 1 0 1
Minnesota 422 400 010 13
Detroit 210 100 010 5

E_W.Castro (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 5. 2B_Kepler 2 (31), Cron (23), Reyes (9), Rodríguez (12), Hicks (14), J.Rogers (1). HR_Cron (23), Hicks (11), Rodríguez (11). SF_Cruz (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gibson W,13-6 5 10 4 4 0 5
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 3
May 1 0 0 0 0 3
Dyson 1 1 1 1 0 1
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Jackson L,2-3 2 1-3 7 8 6 3 1
Hall 1 2-3 3 4 4 1 2
Ramirez 3 1 0 0 0 3
McKay 2 3 1 1 1 1

WP_Gibson, Romo, McKay.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:31. A_17,273 (41,297).

