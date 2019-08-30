Minnesota 13, Detroit 5

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|13
|14
|11
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|
|Kepler cf-rf
|5
|3
|2
|1
|
|Reyes lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Adrianza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Rodríguez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Rosario lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sanó 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arraez 2b-3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Hicks 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|J.Rogers c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Castro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cave rf-cf
|5
|1
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|422
|400
|010
|—
|13
|Detroit
|210
|100
|010
|—
|5
E_W.Castro (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Detroit 5. 2B_Kepler 2 (31), Cron (23), Reyes (9), Rodríguez (12), Hicks (14), J.Rogers (1). HR_Cron (23), Hicks (11), Rodríguez (11). SF_Cruz (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson W,13-6
|5
|
|10
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Duffey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dyson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Romo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jackson L,2-3
|2
|1-3
|7
|8
|6
|3
|1
|Hall
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Ramirez
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|McKay
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
WP_Gibson, Romo, McKay.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:31. A_17,273 (41,297).
