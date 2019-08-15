Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 13, Texas 6

August 15, 2019 11:32 pm
 
Minnesota Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 13 14 11 Totals 37 6 13 5
Kepler cf 5 0 0 0 DeShields cf 5 1 2 1
Sanó 3b 4 2 1 1 Santana 1b 5 0 2 1
Adrianza ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 5 0 1 1
Polanco ss 6 2 2 1 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0
Rosario lf 4 2 1 1 Pence dh 3 1 1 1
Cron 1b 5 1 1 2 Calhoun lf 4 1 2 1
Arraez 2b 5 2 3 3 Odor 2b 4 1 2 0
Gonzalez dh 5 1 4 2 Forsythe 3b 3 1 1 0
Castro c 4 1 0 0 Trevino c 4 1 1 0
Cave rf 3 2 2 1
Minnesota 051 411 010 13
Texas 000 032 001 6

E_Polanco (15), Forsythe (8), Andrus (10). DP_Minnesota 1, Texas 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, Texas 6. 2B_Gonzalez (16), Cave (6), Arraez (10), Mazara (25), Odor (22), DeShields (12). 3B_DeShields (3). HR_Arraez (3), Sanó (22), Rosario (27), Calhoun (11), Pence (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Pineda W,8-5 5 6 3 3 1 6
Smeltzer S,1-1 4 7 3 3 1 2
Texas
Payano L,1-2 3 1-3 5 8 5 3 3
Carpenter 2-3 3 2 2 1 0
Guerrieri 3 3 2 2 0 3
Martin 1 2 1 1 0 0
Kelley 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Guerrieri (Cave), Kelley (Kepler).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:18. A_20,494 (49,115).

