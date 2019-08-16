Minnesota 4, Texas 3

Minnesota Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 34 3 9 2 Garver c 5 0 1 0 Choo dh 4 1 1 0 Arraez lf-2b 4 0 1 0 Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 Polanco dh 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Sanó 3b 2 1 0 0 Calhoun lf 3 1 2 0 Kepler cf 4 1 1 2 Mazara rf 4 0 3 2 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez rf 4 1 3 0 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 2 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 0 Rosario lf 1 0 0 0 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 Adrianza ss 4 0 2 0 Pence ph 1 0 1 0 Trevino c 0 0 0 0 Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0

Minnesota 000 200 200 — 4 Texas 000 102 000 — 3

E_Odor (11). DP_Minnesota 2, Texas 0. LOB_Minnesota 6, Texas 8. 2B_Adrianza (6), Mazara 2 (27), Choo (26), Kiner-Falefa (9). HR_Kepler (33), Schoop (17).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Odorizzi 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 5 Duffey 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Dyson W,1-0 1 1 0 0 1 0 Rogers H,10 1 2 0 0 0 2 Romo S,3-4 1 1 0 0 1 0

Texas Minor L,11-7 7 8 4 3 1 5 Montero 1 0 0 0 1 1 Clase 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Odorizzi.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:12. A_24,742 (49,115).

