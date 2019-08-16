Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 4, Texas 3

August 16, 2019 2:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 34 3 9 2
Garver c 5 0 1 0 Choo dh 4 1 1 0
Arraez lf-2b 4 0 1 0 Santana 1b 5 0 0 0
Polanco dh 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0
Sanó 3b 2 1 0 0 Calhoun lf 3 1 2 0
Kepler cf 4 1 1 2 Mazara rf 4 0 3 2
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
Gonzalez rf 4 1 3 0 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 3 1 1 2 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 0
Rosario lf 1 0 0 0 Mathis c 2 0 0 0
Adrianza ss 4 0 2 0 Pence ph 1 0 1 0
Trevino c 0 0 0 0
Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0
Minnesota 000 200 200 4
Texas 000 102 000 3

E_Odor (11). DP_Minnesota 2, Texas 0. LOB_Minnesota 6, Texas 8. 2B_Adrianza (6), Mazara 2 (27), Choo (26), Kiner-Falefa (9). HR_Kepler (33), Schoop (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Odorizzi 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 5
Duffey 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Dyson W,1-0 1 1 0 0 1 0
Rogers H,10 1 2 0 0 0 2
Romo S,3-4 1 1 0 0 1 0
Texas
Minor L,11-7 7 8 4 3 1 5
Montero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Clase 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Odorizzi.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Gerry Davis.

Advertisement

T_3:12. A_24,742 (49,115).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US