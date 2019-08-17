Minnesota 12, Texas 7

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 12 18 11 3 6 Kepler dh 5 1 2 1 1 0 .257 Sanó 3b 6 3 3 2 0 2 .242 Polanco ss 5 1 3 0 1 0 .293 Rosario lf 5 1 0 1 0 1 .281 Garver c 4 1 1 2 1 0 .264 Arraez 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .349 Gonzalez rf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .270 Cron 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .258 Cave cf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .252

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 10 7 3 9 Choo lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .271 Santana cf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .309 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .283 Mazara rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Pence dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .287 Odor 2b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .207 Forsythe 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .240 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234 Trevino c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .185 a-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Mathis c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .163

Minnesota 620 010 012_12 18 1 Texas 240 010 000_7 10 1

a-popped out for Trevino in the 8th.

E_Sanó (15), Jurado (2). LOB_Minnesota 10, Texas 6. 2B_Gonzalez (17), Polanco (32), Choo (27). HR_Cron (20), off Jurado; Sanó (23), off Sampson; Santana 2 (21), off Berríos. RBIs_Arraez (20), Gonzalez 2 (45), Cron 2 (63), Rosario (81), Garver 2 (52), Kepler (81), Sanó 2 (50), Santana 4 (58), Kiner-Falefa (15), Choo (46), Odor (66). SF_Rosario.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Sanó 2, Polanco, Gonzalez); Texas 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Andrus). RISP_Minnesota 7 for 18; Texas 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Choo.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos 4 1-3 7 7 3 3 6 92 3.37 Duffey, W, 4-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.07 Harper, H, 11 1 2 0 0 0 0 8 3.47 May, H, 11 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 3.50 Littell 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.75

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jurado, L, 6-9 2 7 8 2 2 0 61 5.38 Gibaut 2 2 0 0 0 3 34 0.00 Martin 2 2-3 5 1 1 0 3 52 4.99 Kelley 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 18 4.10 Sampson 1 2 2 2 1 0 20 5.82

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 3-0, Kelley 2-0. HBP_Martin (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:30. A_30,136 (49,115).

