Minnesota 12, Texas 7

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|12
|18
|11
|3
|6
|
|Kepler dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Sanó 3b
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.242
|Polanco ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.264
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.349
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Cave cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|3
|9
|
|Choo lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Santana cf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.309
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Pence dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Odor 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.207
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|a-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Mathis c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Minnesota
|620
|010
|012_12
|18
|1
|Texas
|240
|010
|000_7
|10
|1
a-popped out for Trevino in the 8th.
E_Sanó (15), Jurado (2). LOB_Minnesota 10, Texas 6. 2B_Gonzalez (17), Polanco (32), Choo (27). HR_Cron (20), off Jurado; Sanó (23), off Sampson; Santana 2 (21), off Berríos. RBIs_Arraez (20), Gonzalez 2 (45), Cron 2 (63), Rosario (81), Garver 2 (52), Kepler (81), Sanó 2 (50), Santana 4 (58), Kiner-Falefa (15), Choo (46), Odor (66). SF_Rosario.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Sanó 2, Polanco, Gonzalez); Texas 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Andrus). RISP_Minnesota 7 for 18; Texas 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Choo.
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|4
|1-3
|7
|7
|3
|3
|6
|92
|3.37
|Duffey, W, 4-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.07
|Harper, H, 11
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.47
|May, H, 11
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.50
|Littell
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.75
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jurado, L, 6-9
|2
|
|7
|8
|2
|2
|0
|61
|5.38
|Gibaut
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|0.00
|Martin
|2
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|52
|4.99
|Kelley
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|4.10
|Sampson
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|5.82
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 3-0, Kelley 2-0. HBP_Martin (Cron).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:30. A_30,136 (49,115).
