Minnesota 12, Texas 7

August 17, 2019 4:17 pm
 
Minnesota Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 12 18 11 Totals 37 7 10 7
Kepler dh 5 1 2 1 Choo lf 5 1 3 1
Sanó 3b 6 3 3 2 Santana cf 5 2 2 4
Polanco ss 5 1 3 0 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0
Rosario lf 5 1 0 1 Mazara rf 5 0 1 0
Garver c 4 1 1 2 Pence dh 3 0 0 0
Arraez 2b 5 1 1 1 Odor 2b 2 1 1 1
Gonzalez rf 5 2 3 2 Forsythe 1b 4 1 0 0
Cron 1b 4 1 2 2 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 1 1
Cave cf 5 1 3 0 Trevino c 3 0 1 0
Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0
Mathis c 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 620 010 012 12
Texas 240 010 000 7

E_Sanó (15), Jurado (2). LOB_Minnesota 10, Texas 6. 2B_Gonzalez (17), Polanco (32), Choo (27). HR_Cron (20), Sanó (23), Santana 2 (21). SF_Rosario (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berríos 4 1-3 7 7 3 3 6
Duffey W,4-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Harper H,11 1 2 0 0 0 0
May H,11 2 0 0 0 0 1
Littell 1 1 0 0 0 1
Texas
Jurado L,6-9 2 7 8 2 2 0
Gibaut 2 2 0 0 0 3
Martin 2 2-3 5 1 1 0 3
Kelley 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Sampson 1 2 2 2 1 0

HBP_Martin (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:30. A_30,136 (49,115).

