Minnesota 12, Texas 7

Minnesota Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 44 12 18 11 Totals 37 7 10 7 Kepler dh 5 1 2 1 Choo lf 5 1 3 1 Sanó 3b 6 3 3 2 Santana cf 5 2 2 4 Polanco ss 5 1 3 0 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 Rosario lf 5 1 0 1 Mazara rf 5 0 1 0 Garver c 4 1 1 2 Pence dh 3 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 5 1 1 1 Odor 2b 2 1 1 1 Gonzalez rf 5 2 3 2 Forsythe 1b 4 1 0 0 Cron 1b 4 1 2 2 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 1 1 Cave cf 5 1 3 0 Trevino c 3 0 1 0 Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 Mathis c 0 0 0 0

Minnesota 620 010 012 — 12 Texas 240 010 000 — 7

E_Sanó (15), Jurado (2). LOB_Minnesota 10, Texas 6. 2B_Gonzalez (17), Polanco (32), Choo (27). HR_Cron (20), Sanó (23), Santana 2 (21). SF_Rosario (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Berríos 4 1-3 7 7 3 3 6 Duffey W,4-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Harper H,11 1 2 0 0 0 0 May H,11 2 0 0 0 0 1 Littell 1 1 0 0 0 1

Texas Jurado L,6-9 2 7 8 2 2 0 Gibaut 2 2 0 0 0 3 Martin 2 2-3 5 1 1 0 3 Kelley 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Sampson 1 2 2 2 1 0

HBP_Martin (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:30. A_30,136 (49,115).

