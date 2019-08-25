Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 9 4 1 7 Reyes lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .279 H.Castro cf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .287 Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Rodríguez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .226 W.Castro ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .429 Mercer 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .260 Hicks c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .210 Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .219

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 7 5 7 6 10 Garver c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .264 Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Cruz dh 4 0 0 1 0 1 .297 Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .262 Sanó 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .247 Kepler cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .254 Cron 1b 2 2 1 3 2 1 .257 Arraez lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .335 Cave lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Schoop 2b 3 2 1 2 1 2 .254

Detroit 000 020 002_4 9 0 Minnesota 002 302 00x_7 5 0

LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Mercer 2 (12), Hicks (13), Garver (12), Sanó (17). HR_Cron (21), off Boyd; Schoop (18), off Boyd. RBIs_Hicks 2 (25), H.Castro (31), Mercer (14), Garver (53), Cruz (83), Cron 3 (68), Schoop 2 (48). SB_Reyes (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Hicks, Demeritte, Reyes); Minnesota 0. RISP_Detroit 3 for 9; Minnesota 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Beckham, Polanco, Cruz.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, L, 6-10 6 4 7 7 5 7 107 4.47 Soto 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 6.27 McKay 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 6.00

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, W, 9-5 6 5 2 2 1 5 100 4.53 Stashak 2 1 0 0 0 1 29 4.35 Thorpe 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 4.40

HBP_Boyd (Kepler).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:50. A_32,892 (38,649).

