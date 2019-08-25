Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|1
|7
|
|Reyes lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|H.Castro cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.287
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Rodríguez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|W.Castro ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.429
|Mercer 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Hicks c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.210
|Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|7
|5
|7
|6
|10
|
|Garver c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Sanó 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Kepler cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Cron 1b
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.257
|Arraez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.335
|Cave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Schoop 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.254
|Detroit
|000
|020
|002_4
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|002
|302
|00x_7
|5
|0
LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Mercer 2 (12), Hicks (13), Garver (12), Sanó (17). HR_Cron (21), off Boyd; Schoop (18), off Boyd. RBIs_Hicks 2 (25), H.Castro (31), Mercer (14), Garver (53), Cruz (83), Cron 3 (68), Schoop 2 (48). SB_Reyes (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Hicks, Demeritte, Reyes); Minnesota 0. RISP_Detroit 3 for 9; Minnesota 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Beckham, Polanco, Cruz.
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 6-10
|6
|
|4
|7
|7
|5
|7
|107
|4.47
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.27
|McKay
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|6.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 9-5
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|100
|4.53
|Stashak
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|4.35
|Thorpe
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|4.40
HBP_Boyd (Kepler).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:50. A_32,892 (38,649).
