Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

August 25, 2019 5:16 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 9 4 1 7
Reyes lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .279
H.Castro cf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .287
Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Rodríguez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .226
W.Castro ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .429
Mercer 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .260
Hicks c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .210
Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 7 5 7 6 10
Garver c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .264
Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Cruz dh 4 0 0 1 0 1 .297
Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .262
Sanó 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .247
Kepler cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .254
Cron 1b 2 2 1 3 2 1 .257
Arraez lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .335
Cave lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Schoop 2b 3 2 1 2 1 2 .254
Detroit 000 020 002_4 9 0
Minnesota 002 302 00x_7 5 0

LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Mercer 2 (12), Hicks (13), Garver (12), Sanó (17). HR_Cron (21), off Boyd; Schoop (18), off Boyd. RBIs_Hicks 2 (25), H.Castro (31), Mercer (14), Garver (53), Cruz (83), Cron 3 (68), Schoop 2 (48). SB_Reyes (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Hicks, Demeritte, Reyes); Minnesota 0. RISP_Detroit 3 for 9; Minnesota 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Beckham, Polanco, Cruz.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, L, 6-10 6 4 7 7 5 7 107 4.47
Soto 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 6.27
McKay 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 6.00
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, W, 9-5 6 5 2 2 1 5 100 4.53
Stashak 2 1 0 0 0 1 29 4.35
Thorpe 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 4.40

HBP_Boyd (Kepler).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:50. A_32,892 (38,649).

