Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|29
|7
|5
|7
|
|Reyes lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garver c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|H.Castro cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rodríguez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sanó 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kepler cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mercer 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cron 1b
|2
|2
|1
|3
|
|Hicks c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Arraez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Detroit
|000
|020
|002
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|002
|302
|00x
|—
|7
LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Mercer 2 (12), Hicks (13), Garver (12), Sanó (17). HR_Cron (21), Schoop (18). SB_Reyes (2).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd L,6-10
|6
|
|4
|7
|7
|5
|7
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McKay
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez W,9-5
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Stashak
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thorpe
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_Boyd (Kepler).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:50. A_32,892 (38,649).
