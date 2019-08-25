Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

August 25, 2019 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 29 7 5 7
Reyes lf 5 0 1 0 Garver c 3 1 1 1
H.Castro cf 4 0 2 1 Polanco ss 4 0 0 0
Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 1
Rodríguez dh 4 0 0 0 Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0
Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0 Sanó 3b 3 1 1 0
W.Castro ss 3 1 1 0 Kepler cf 3 1 0 0
Mercer 1b 4 2 2 1 Cron 1b 2 2 1 3
Hicks c 4 1 2 2 Arraez lf 2 0 0 0
Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 Cave lf 1 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 3 2 1 2
Detroit 000 020 002 4
Minnesota 002 302 00x 7

LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Mercer 2 (12), Hicks (13), Garver (12), Sanó (17). HR_Cron (21), Schoop (18). SB_Reyes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd L,6-10 6 4 7 7 5 7
Soto 1 1 0 0 0 1
McKay 1 0 0 0 1 2
Minnesota
Pérez W,9-5 6 5 2 2 1 5
Stashak 2 1 0 0 0 1
Thorpe 1 3 2 2 0 1

HBP_Boyd (Kepler).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:50. A_32,892 (38,649).

