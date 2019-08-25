Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

Detroit Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 29 7 5 7 Reyes lf 5 0 1 0 Garver c 3 1 1 1 H.Castro cf 4 0 2 1 Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 1 Rodríguez dh 4 0 0 0 Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0 Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0 Sanó 3b 3 1 1 0 W.Castro ss 3 1 1 0 Kepler cf 3 1 0 0 Mercer 1b 4 2 2 1 Cron 1b 2 2 1 3 Hicks c 4 1 2 2 Arraez lf 2 0 0 0 Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 Cave lf 1 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 2 1 2

Detroit 000 020 002 — 4 Minnesota 002 302 00x — 7

LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Mercer 2 (12), Hicks (13), Garver (12), Sanó (17). HR_Cron (21), Schoop (18). SB_Reyes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Boyd L,6-10 6 4 7 7 5 7 Soto 1 1 0 0 0 1 McKay 1 0 0 0 1 2

Minnesota Pérez W,9-5 6 5 2 2 1 5 Stashak 2 1 0 0 0 1 Thorpe 1 3 2 2 0 1

HBP_Boyd (Kepler).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:50. A_32,892 (38,649).

