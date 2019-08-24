Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 8, Detroit 5

August 24, 2019 10:45 pm
 
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 12 4 Totals 35 8 11 8
Reyes lf 5 0 3 2 Kepler cf 5 2 3 2
H.Castro cf 5 0 1 0 Polanco ss 3 1 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1
Rodríguez 2b 4 0 1 1 Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0
Dixon 1b 5 0 0 0 Sanó 3b 4 1 1 3
Demeritte rf 4 1 2 0 Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0
W.Castro ss 4 1 2 0 Garver c 4 1 1 0
Lugo 3b 3 2 2 1 Cave lf 3 2 2 2
J.Rogers c 3 1 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Detroit 002 201 000 5
Minnesota 100 052 00x 8

E_Arraez (5). DP_Detroit 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Cabrera (19), W.Castro (1), Cave (8), Kepler (29). HR_Lugo (2), Kepler (35), Sanó (26), Cave (5). SB_H.Castro (4). SF_Rodríguez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Jackson L,2-2 5 7 6 6 2 5
Hall 3 4 2 2 0 4
Minnesota
Gibson W,12-6 5 1-3 10 5 4 0 8
Dyson H,4 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Romo H,7 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
T.Rogers S,20-26 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Gibson (J.Rogers). WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:23. A_39,429 (38,649).

