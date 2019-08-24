Minnesota 8, Detroit 5

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|
|Reyes lf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|
|Kepler cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|H.Castro cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rodríguez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dixon 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cave lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|J.Rogers c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|002
|201
|000
|—
|5
|Minnesota
|100
|052
|00x
|—
|8
E_Arraez (5). DP_Detroit 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Cabrera (19), W.Castro (1), Cave (8), Kepler (29). HR_Lugo (2), Kepler (35), Sanó (26), Cave (5). SB_H.Castro (4). SF_Rodríguez (4).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jackson L,2-2
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|Hall
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson W,12-6
|5
|1-3
|10
|5
|4
|0
|8
|Dyson H,4
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Romo H,7
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T.Rogers S,20-26
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Gibson (J.Rogers). WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:23. A_39,429 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.