Minnesota 8, Detroit 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|4
|2
|13
|
|Reyes lf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|H.Castro cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Rodríguez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Dixon 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.248
|Demeritte rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|W.Castro ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Lugo 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|J.Rogers c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.119
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|2
|9
|
|Kepler cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Sanó 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.246
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Cave lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.280
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Detroit
|002
|201
|000_5
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|052
|00x_8
|11
|1
E_Arraez (5). LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Cabrera (19), W.Castro (1), Cave (8), Kepler (29). HR_Lugo (2), off Gibson; Kepler (35), off Jackson; Sanó (26), off Jackson; Cave (5), off Hall. RBIs_Lugo (15), Rodríguez (31), Reyes 2 (11), Kepler 2 (86), Cruz (82), Sanó 3 (57), Cave 2 (15). SB_H.Castro (4). SF_Rodríguez.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Dixon, H.Castro 2, Demeritte); Minnesota 1 (Sanó). RISP_Detroit 3 for 16; Minnesota 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Arraez. LIDP_W.Castro. GIDP_Cabrera.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez, Cron; Cron).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson L,2-2
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|88
|5.48
|Hall
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|52
|6.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson W,12-6
|5
|1-3
|10
|5
|4
|0
|8
|95
|4.49
|Dyson H,4
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|8.59
|Romo H,7
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.22
|T.Rogers S,20-26
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|2.51
Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 1-1, T.Rogers 2-0. HBP_Gibson (J.Rogers). WP_Gibson. PB_J.Rogers (6).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:23. A_39,429 (38,649).
