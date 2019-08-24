Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 8, Detroit 5

August 24, 2019 10:45 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 12 4 2 13
Reyes lf 5 0 3 2 0 0 .282
H.Castro cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .284
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .280
Rodríguez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .234
Dixon 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .248
Demeritte rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .291
W.Castro ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500
Lugo 3b 3 2 2 1 1 1 .226
J.Rogers c 3 1 0 0 0 2 .119
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 11 8 2 9
Kepler cf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .256
Polanco ss 3 1 1 0 1 2 .295
Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .301
Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .338
Sanó 3b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .246
Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Garver c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .263
Cave lf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .280
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Detroit 002 201 000_5 12 0
Minnesota 100 052 00x_8 11 1

E_Arraez (5). LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Cabrera (19), W.Castro (1), Cave (8), Kepler (29). HR_Lugo (2), off Gibson; Kepler (35), off Jackson; Sanó (26), off Jackson; Cave (5), off Hall. RBIs_Lugo (15), Rodríguez (31), Reyes 2 (11), Kepler 2 (86), Cruz (82), Sanó 3 (57), Cave 2 (15). SB_H.Castro (4). SF_Rodríguez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Dixon, H.Castro 2, Demeritte); Minnesota 1 (Sanó). RISP_Detroit 3 for 16; Minnesota 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Arraez. LIDP_W.Castro. GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez, Cron; Cron).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jackson L,2-2 5 7 6 6 2 5 88 5.48
Hall 3 4 2 2 0 4 52 6.00
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson W,12-6 5 1-3 10 5 4 0 8 95 4.49
Dyson H,4 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 27 8.59
Romo H,7 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 12 4.22
T.Rogers S,20-26 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 23 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 1-1, T.Rogers 2-0. HBP_Gibson (J.Rogers). WP_Gibson. PB_J.Rogers (6).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:23. A_39,429 (38,649).

