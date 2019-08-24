Minnesota 8, Detroit 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 12 4 2 13 Reyes lf 5 0 3 2 0 0 .282 H.Castro cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .284 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .280 Rodríguez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .234 Dixon 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .248 Demeritte rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .291 W.Castro ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500 Lugo 3b 3 2 2 1 1 1 .226 J.Rogers c 3 1 0 0 0 2 .119

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 11 8 2 9 Kepler cf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .256 Polanco ss 3 1 1 0 1 2 .295 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .301 Arraez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .338 Sanó 3b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .246 Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Garver c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .263 Cave lf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .280 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256

Detroit 002 201 000_5 12 0 Minnesota 100 052 00x_8 11 1

E_Arraez (5). LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Cabrera (19), W.Castro (1), Cave (8), Kepler (29). HR_Lugo (2), off Gibson; Kepler (35), off Jackson; Sanó (26), off Jackson; Cave (5), off Hall. RBIs_Lugo (15), Rodríguez (31), Reyes 2 (11), Kepler 2 (86), Cruz (82), Sanó 3 (57), Cave 2 (15). SB_H.Castro (4). SF_Rodríguez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Dixon, H.Castro 2, Demeritte); Minnesota 1 (Sanó). RISP_Detroit 3 for 16; Minnesota 4 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Arraez. LIDP_W.Castro. GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez, Cron; Cron).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson L,2-2 5 7 6 6 2 5 88 5.48 Hall 3 4 2 2 0 4 52 6.00

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson W,12-6 5 1-3 10 5 4 0 8 95 4.49 Dyson H,4 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 27 8.59 Romo H,7 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 12 4.22 T.Rogers S,20-26 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 23 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 1-1, T.Rogers 2-0. HBP_Gibson (J.Rogers). WP_Gibson. PB_J.Rogers (6).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:23. A_39,429 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.