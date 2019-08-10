Minnesota United-FC Dallas, Sums

|Minnesota
First half_1, Minnesota, Finlay, 5 (Ibarra), 11th minute; 2, Dallas, Hollingshead, 4 (Barrios), 28th; 3, Dallas, Mosquera, 2, 32nd; 4, Minnesota, Finlay, 6 (Martin), 41st; 5, Dallas, Cannon, 1 (Barrios), 45th.
Second half_6, Minnesota, Dotson, 3 (Olum), 73rd; 7, Dallas, Servania, 1 (Barrios), 85th; 8, Dallas, Servania, 2 (Pomykal), 90th.
Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Kyle Zobeck.
Yellow Cards_Dallas, Badji, 72nd; Cannon, 90th. Minnesota, Ibarra, 47th; Dotson, 58th; Boxall, 69th.
Red Cards_Minnesota, Toye, 90th.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Jeremy Kieso; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.
Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges (Bressan, 45th), Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Harold Mosquera (Brandon Servania, 75th), Paxton Pomykal; Dominique Badji (Zdenek Ondrasek, 79th), Jesus Ferreira.
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Carter Manley; Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Miguel Ibarra (Darwin Quintero, 57th), Collin Martin, Lawrence Olum, Rasmus Schuller (Abu Danladi, 86th); Angelo Rodriguez (Mason Toye, 68th).
