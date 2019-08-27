Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mississippi State to ID suspended players before kickoff

August 27, 2019 9:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Some suspended Mississippi State University football players who violated academic policies will be identified before this weekend’s game.

Head football coach Joe Moorhead declined to specify the players to reporters Monday. The Bulldogs open the season Saturday against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns; Moorhead says the suspended players in that game will be announced before the 11 a.m. kickoff.

The NCAA announced Friday that a part-time MSU athletics tutor took exams and did assignments for an online chemistry course for 10 MSU football players and a basketball player during the fall 2018 semester. MSU self-reported the violations and the two organizations agreed the now former tutor nearly completed the course for some athletes.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus