MLS Cup returning to ABC for first time since 2008

This year’s MLS Cup will be shown on ABC, marking the first time since 2008 that Major League Soccer’s championship game will air on the network.

The league announced Wednesday that the Nov. 10 final will start at 3 p.m. EST. It will also air on Univision.

The MLS Cup was on ABC from 1996-2008 before moving to ESPN for eight of the last 10 seasons.

This is the third time in four years that the MLS Cup will air on network television. Fox broadcast the 2016 and ’18 finals.

MLS has a new playoff format that is single elimination in all rounds. Seven teams in each conference qualify, with the top seed receiving a bye. The first round will take place Oct. 19-20, followed by the semifinals on Oct. 23-24 and conference finals Oct. 29-30.

