MLS Glance

August 22, 2019 12:49 pm
 
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 14 9 3 45 45 30
Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40
New York City FC 12 5 8 44 46 32
New York 12 10 5 41 46 40
D.C. United 10 9 9 39 35 35
New England 9 9 8 35 38 45
Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50
Orlando City 9 11 7 34 35 35
Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43
Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40
Columbus 7 15 6 27 29 42
Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 3 4 61 71 25
Minnesota United 12 8 6 42 44 36
LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38
Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34
Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39
San Jose 11 10 5 38 42 42
Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38
FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36
Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43
Sporting Kansas City 8 11 7 31 39 45
Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52
Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 21

New York City FC 1, Columbus 0

New York 2, D.C. United 1

Los Angeles FC 4, San Jose 0

Thursday, August 22

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, August 23

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 24

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Columbus at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 28

Vancouver at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Colorado at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

