|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|14
|9
|3
|45
|45
|30
|Philadelphia
|13
|8
|6
|45
|48
|40
|New York City FC
|12
|5
|8
|44
|46
|32
|New York
|12
|10
|5
|41
|46
|40
|D.C. United
|10
|9
|9
|39
|35
|35
|New England
|9
|9
|8
|35
|38
|45
|Montreal
|10
|13
|4
|34
|39
|50
|Orlando City
|9
|11
|7
|34
|35
|35
|Toronto FC
|9
|10
|7
|34
|41
|43
|Chicago
|8
|11
|9
|33
|42
|40
|Columbus
|7
|15
|6
|27
|29
|42
|Cincinnati
|5
|18
|3
|18
|26
|61
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|19
|3
|4
|61
|71
|25
|Minnesota United
|12
|8
|6
|42
|44
|36
|LA Galaxy
|13
|11
|2
|41
|35
|38
|Real Salt Lake
|12
|10
|4
|40
|38
|34
|Seattle
|11
|8
|7
|40
|40
|39
|San Jose
|11
|10
|5
|38
|42
|42
|Portland
|11
|10
|4
|37
|41
|38
|FC Dallas
|10
|10
|7
|37
|39
|36
|Houston
|9
|13
|4
|31
|37
|43
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|11
|7
|31
|39
|45
|Colorado
|7
|13
|6
|27
|43
|52
|Vancouver
|6
|12
|9
|27
|27
|45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York City FC 1, Columbus 0
New York 2, D.C. United 1
Los Angeles FC 4, San Jose 0
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Colorado at New York, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
