MLS Glance

August 28, 2019 10:05 am
 
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 15 9 3 48 46 30
Philadelphia 14 8 6 48 51 41
New York City FC 13 5 8 47 48 33
New York 12 11 5 41 47 42
D.C. United 10 10 9 39 36 38
New England 10 9 8 38 40 46
Toronto FC 10 10 7 37 43 44
Montreal 10 14 4 34 40 52
Orlando City 9 12 7 34 35 36
Chicago 8 12 9 33 43 42
Columbus 8 15 6 30 32 43
Cincinnati 5 19 3 18 27 64

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 3 5 62 74 28
Real Salt Lake 13 10 4 43 40 34
Seattle 12 8 7 43 42 40
LA Galaxy 13 11 3 42 38 41
Minnesota 12 9 6 42 44 37
San Jose 12 10 5 41 45 43
FC Dallas 11 10 7 40 44 37
Portland 11 11 4 37 42 40
Sporting Kansas City 9 11 7 34 40 45
Houston 9 14 4 31 38 48
Colorado 7 14 6 27 43 54
Vancouver 6 13 9 27 28 48

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 21

New York City FC 1, Columbus 0

New York 2, D.C. United 1

Los Angeles FC 4, San Jose 0

Thursday, August 22

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0

Friday, August 23

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0

Seattle 2, Portland 1

Saturday, August 24

New York City FC 2, New York 1

New England 2, Chicago 1

Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 1

Toronto FC 2, Montreal 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 0

San Jose 3, Vancouver 1

Sunday, August 25

Columbus 3, Cincinnati 1

FC Dallas 5, Houston 1

LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie

Wednesday, August 28

Vancouver at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Colorado at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

