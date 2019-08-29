All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|15
|9
|3
|48
|46
|30
|Philadelphia
|14
|8
|6
|48
|51
|41
|New York City FC
|13
|5
|8
|47
|48
|33
|New York
|12
|11
|5
|41
|47
|42
|D.C. United
|10
|10
|9
|39
|36
|38
|New England
|10
|9
|8
|38
|40
|46
|Montreal
|11
|14
|4
|37
|42
|53
|Toronto FC
|10
|10
|7
|37
|43
|44
|Orlando City
|9
|12
|7
|34
|35
|36
|Chicago
|8
|12
|9
|33
|43
|42
|Columbus
|8
|15
|6
|30
|32
|43
|Cincinnati
|5
|19
|3
|18
|27
|64
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|19
|3
|5
|62
|74
|28
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|10
|4
|43
|40
|34
|Seattle
|12
|8
|7
|43
|42
|40
|LA Galaxy
|13
|11
|3
|42
|38
|41
|Minnesota
|12
|9
|6
|42
|44
|37
|San Jose
|12
|10
|5
|41
|45
|43
|FC Dallas
|11
|10
|7
|40
|44
|37
|Portland
|11
|11
|4
|37
|42
|40
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|11
|7
|34
|40
|45
|Houston
|9
|14
|4
|31
|38
|48
|Colorado
|7
|14
|6
|27
|43
|54
|Vancouver
|6
|14
|9
|27
|29
|50
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, August 21
New York City FC 1, Columbus 0
New York 2, D.C. United 1
Los Angeles FC 4, San Jose 0
Thursday, August 22
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0
Friday, August 23
Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0
Seattle 2, Portland 1
Saturday, August 24
New York City FC 2, New York 1
New England 2, Chicago 1
Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 1
Toronto FC 2, Montreal 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 0
San Jose 3, Vancouver 1
Sunday, August 25
Columbus 3, Cincinnati 1
FC Dallas 5, Houston 1
LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie
Wednesday, August 28
Montreal 2, Vancouver 1
Saturday, August 31
Colorado at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 1
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 7
New England at New York City FC, 3:55 p.m.
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:50 p.m.
