|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|13
|8
|6
|45
|48
|40
|Atlanta
|13
|9
|3
|42
|43
|30
|New York City FC
|11
|5
|8
|41
|45
|32
|D.C. United
|10
|7
|9
|39
|34
|32
|New York
|11
|10
|5
|38
|44
|39
|New England
|9
|9
|8
|35
|38
|45
|Montreal
|10
|13
|4
|34
|39
|50
|Orlando City
|9
|11
|7
|34
|35
|35
|Toronto FC
|9
|10
|7
|34
|41
|43
|Chicago
|8
|11
|9
|33
|42
|40
|Columbus
|7
|14
|6
|27
|29
|41
|Cincinnati
|5
|18
|3
|18
|26
|61
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|17
|3
|4
|55
|65
|25
|Minnesota United
|12
|8
|6
|42
|44
|36
|LA Galaxy
|13
|11
|1
|40
|33
|36
|Real Salt Lake
|12
|9
|4
|40
|38
|32
|Seattle
|11
|8
|6
|39
|38
|37
|San Jose
|11
|8
|5
|38
|41
|36
|Portland
|11
|9
|4
|37
|41
|36
|FC Dallas
|10
|10
|7
|37
|39
|36
|Houston
|9
|13
|3
|30
|35
|41
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|11
|7
|28
|37
|44
|Colorado
|7
|13
|5
|26
|41
|50
|Vancouver
|5
|12
|9
|24
|26
|45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0
LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0
Portland 3, Chicago 2
New England 1, New York 1, tie
FC Dallas 3, Montreal 3, tie
New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1
Toronto FC 2, Columbus 2, tie
Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0
Orlando City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.
D.C. United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.
Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
