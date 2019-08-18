Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Glance

August 18, 2019 9:37 am
 
1 min read
Share       

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 14 9 3 45 45 30
Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40
New York City FC 11 5 8 41 45 32
D.C. United 10 8 9 39 34 33
New York 11 10 5 38 44 39
New England 9 9 8 35 38 45
Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50
Orlando City 9 11 7 34 35 35
Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43
Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40
Columbus 7 14 6 27 29 41
Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 18 3 4 58 67 25
Minnesota 12 8 6 42 44 36
LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38
Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34
Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39
San Jose 11 9 5 38 42 38
Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38
FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36
Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43
Sporting Kansas City 8 11 7 31 39 45
Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52
Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 2, New York City FC 1

Philadelphia 2, Houston 1

Advertisement

D.C. United 2, LA Galaxy 1

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Los Angeles FC 4, New York 2

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota 1, Colorado 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0

LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0

Portland 3, Chicago 2

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Saturday’s Games

New York 1, New England 1, tie

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Montreal 3, FC Dallas 3, tie

Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1

Houston 2, Colorado 2, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Seattle 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Vancouver 1, D.C. United 0

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Portland 0

Wednesday, August 21

New York City FC at Columbus, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 22

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, August 23

Orlando City at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 24

New York City FC at New York, 7 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Cincinnati at Columbus, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 28

Montreal at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus