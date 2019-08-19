EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 14 9 3 45 45 30 Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40 New York City FC 11 5 8 41 45 32 D.C. United 10 8 9 39 34 33 New York 11 10 5 38 44 39 New England 9 9 8 35 38 45 Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50 Orlando City 9 11 7 34 35 35 Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43 Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40 Columbus 7 14 6 27 29 41 Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 18 3 4 58 67 25 Minnesota 12 8 6 42 44 36 LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38 Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34 Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39 San Jose 11 9 5 38 42 38 Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38 FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36 Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43 Sporting Kansas City 8 11 7 31 39 45 Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52 Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 2, New York City FC 1

Philadelphia 2, Houston 1

D.C. United 2, LA Galaxy 1

Los Angeles FC 4, New York 2

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota 1, Colorado 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0

LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0

Portland 3, Chicago 2

Saturday’s Games

New York 1, New England 1, tie

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Montreal 3, FC Dallas 3, tie

Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1

Houston 2, Colorado 2, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Seattle 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Vancouver 1, D.C. United 0

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Portland 0

Wednesday, August 21

New York City FC at Columbus, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 22

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, August 23

Orlando City at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 24

New York City FC at New York, 7 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Cincinnati at Columbus, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 28

Montreal at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

