The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
MLS Glance

August 21, 2019 1:58 pm
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 14 9 3 45 45 30
Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40
New York City FC 11 5 8 41 45 32
D.C. United 10 8 9 39 34 33
New York 11 10 5 38 44 39
New England 9 9 8 35 38 45
Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50
Orlando City 9 11 7 34 35 35
Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43
Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40
Columbus 7 14 6 27 29 41
Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 18 3 4 58 67 25
Minnesota United 12 8 6 42 44 36
LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38
Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34
Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39
San Jose 11 9 5 38 42 38
Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38
FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36
Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43
Sporting Kansas City 8 11 7 31 39 45
Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52
Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 14

Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0

LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0

Portland 3, Chicago 2

Saturday, August 17

New England 1, New York 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, Montreal 3, tie

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1

Toronto FC 2, Columbus 2, tie

Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0

Orlando City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1

Colorado 2, Houston 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Vancouver 1, D.C. United 0

Sunday, August 18

Atlanta 2, Portland 0

Wednesday, August 21

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 22

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, August 23

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 24

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Columbus at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

