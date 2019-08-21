|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|14
|9
|3
|45
|45
|30
|Philadelphia
|13
|8
|6
|45
|48
|40
|New York City FC
|12
|5
|8
|44
|46
|32
|D.C. United
|10
|8
|9
|39
|34
|33
|New York
|11
|10
|5
|38
|44
|39
|New England
|9
|9
|8
|35
|38
|45
|Montreal
|10
|13
|4
|34
|39
|50
|Orlando City
|9
|11
|7
|34
|35
|35
|Toronto FC
|9
|10
|7
|34
|41
|43
|Chicago
|8
|11
|9
|33
|42
|40
|Columbus
|7
|15
|6
|27
|29
|42
|Cincinnati
|5
|18
|3
|18
|26
|61
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|18
|3
|4
|58
|67
|25
|Minnesota United
|12
|8
|6
|42
|44
|36
|LA Galaxy
|13
|11
|2
|41
|35
|38
|Real Salt Lake
|12
|10
|4
|40
|38
|34
|Seattle
|11
|8
|7
|40
|40
|39
|San Jose
|11
|9
|5
|38
|42
|38
|Portland
|11
|10
|4
|37
|41
|38
|FC Dallas
|10
|10
|7
|37
|39
|36
|Houston
|9
|13
|4
|31
|37
|43
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|11
|7
|31
|39
|45
|Colorado
|7
|13
|6
|27
|43
|52
|Vancouver
|6
|12
|9
|27
|27
|45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0
LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0
Portland 3, Chicago 2
New England 1, New York 1, tie
FC Dallas 3, Montreal 3, tie
New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1
Toronto FC 2, Columbus 2, tie
Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0
Orlando City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1
Colorado 2, Houston 2, tie
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Vancouver 1, D.C. United 0
Atlanta 2, Portland 0
New York City FC 1, Columbus 0
New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
