The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
MLS Leaders

August 28, 2019 11:38 pm
 
Through Wednesday, August 28

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 27
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 22
Josef Martinez, ATL 22
Diego Rossi, LFC 14
Heber, NYC 13
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 12
Kei Kamara, COL 11
Mauro Manotas, HOU 11
Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 11
Wayne Rooney, DC 11
Chris Wondolowski, SJ 11
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 11
Assists
Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 18
Diego Valeri, POR 15
Carlos Vela, LFC 15
Michael Barrios, DAL 13
Carles Gil, NE 12
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 11
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 11
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 10
Sebastian Blanco, POR 10
Nicolas Gaitan, CHI 10

___

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 132
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 113
Josef Martinez, ATL 99
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 96
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 87
Diego Rossi, LFC 86
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 82
Sebastian Blanco, POR 79
Wayne Rooney, DC 78
Kei Kamara, COL 77
Mauro Manotas, HOU 77

___

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 60
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 44
Josef Martinez, ATL 43
Diego Rossi, LFC 40
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 34
Kei Kamara, COL 33
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 30
Daniel Royer, NYR 30
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 29
Jefferson Savarino, RSL 29

___

Cautions
Bryan Acosta, DAL 10
Kellyn Acosta, COL 9
Diego Chara, POR 9
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 9
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 8
Leonardo Bertone, CIN 8
Maxime Chanot, NYC 8
Franco Escobar, ATL 8
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 8
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 8
Everton Luiz, RSL 8
Diego Polenta, LA 8
Alexander Ring, NYC 8

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Bryan Acosta, DAL 10 0 10
Kellyn Acosta, COL 9 1 10
Diego Chara, POR 9 1 10
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 8 1 9
Diego Polenta, LA 8 1 9
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 9 0 9

7 players tied with 8

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Tyler Miller, LFC 0.96
Steve Clark, POR 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.11
Nick Rimando, RSL 1.22
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.27
Brian Rowe, ORL 1.27
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.27
Zack Steffen, CLB 1.31
Matt Turner, NE 1.32
Bill Hamid, DC 1.32

___

Shutouts
Brad Guzan, ATL 13
Bill Hamid, DC 9
Vito Mannone, MIN 9
Tyler Miller, LFC 9
David Bingham, LA 8
Nick Rimando, RSL 8
Evan Bush, MTL 7
Stefan Frei, SEA 7
Sean Johnson, NYC 7
Brian Rowe, ORL 7

___

Saves
David Bingham, LA 116
Bill Hamid, DC 110
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 105
Vito Mannone, MIN 90
Stefan Frei, SEA 84
Tim Melia, KC 84
Brian Rowe, ORL 83
Daniel Vega, SJ 77
Luis Robles, NYR 75
Brad Guzan, ATL 73

___

