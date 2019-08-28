MLS Leaders

Through Wednesday, August 28
|Goals
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|27
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|22
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|22
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|14
|Heber, NYC
|13
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|12
|Kei Kamara, COL
|11
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|11
|Nemanja Nikolic, CHI
|11
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|11
|Chris Wondolowski, SJ
|11
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|11
|Assists
|Maximiliano Moralez, NYC
|18
|Diego Valeri, POR
|15
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|15
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|13
|Carles Gil, NE
|12
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|11
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|11
|Eduard Atuesta, LFC
|10
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|10
|Nicolas Gaitan, CHI
|10
___
|Shots
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|132
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|113
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|99
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|96
|Aleksandar Katai, CHI
|87
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|86
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|82
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|79
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|78
|Kei Kamara, COL
|77
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|77
___
|Shots on Goal
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|60
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|44
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|43
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|40
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|34
|Kei Kamara, COL
|33
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|30
|Daniel Royer, NYR
|30
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|29
|Jefferson Savarino, RSL
|29
___
|Cautions
|Bryan Acosta, DAL
|10
|Kellyn Acosta, COL
|9
|Diego Chara, POR
|9
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|9
|Kyle Beckerman, RSL
|8
|Leonardo Bertone, CIN
|8
|Maxime Chanot, NYC
|8
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|8
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL
|8
|Felipe Gutierrez, KC
|8
|Everton Luiz, RSL
|8
|Diego Polenta, LA
|8
|Alexander Ring, NYC
|8
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Bryan Acosta, DAL
|10
|0
|10
|Kellyn Acosta, COL
|9
|1
|10
|Diego Chara, POR
|9
|1
|10
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL
|8
|1
|9
|Diego Polenta, LA
|8
|1
|9
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|9
|0
|9
7 players tied with 8
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|0.96
|Steve Clark, POR
|1.00
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1.11
|Nick Rimando, RSL
|1.22
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1.27
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|1.27
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.27
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|1.31
|Matt Turner, NE
|1.32
|Bill Hamid, DC
|1.32
___
|Shutouts
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|13
|Bill Hamid, DC
|9
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|9
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|9
|David Bingham, LA
|8
|Nick Rimando, RSL
|8
|Evan Bush, MTL
|7
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|7
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|7
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|7
___
|Saves
|David Bingham, LA
|116
|Bill Hamid, DC
|110
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|105
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|90
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|84
|Tim Melia, KC
|84
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|83
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|77
|Luis Robles, NYR
|75
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|73
___
