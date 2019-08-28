MLS Leaders

Through Wednesday, August 28

Goals Carlos Vela, LFC 27 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 22 Josef Martinez, ATL 22 Diego Rossi, LFC 14 Heber, NYC 13 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 12 Kei Kamara, COL 11 Mauro Manotas, HOU 11 Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 11 Wayne Rooney, DC 11 Chris Wondolowski, SJ 11 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 11 Assists Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 18 Diego Valeri, POR 15 Carlos Vela, LFC 15 Michael Barrios, DAL 13 Carles Gil, NE 12 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 11 Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 11 Eduard Atuesta, LFC 10 Sebastian Blanco, POR 10 Nicolas Gaitan, CHI 10

___

Shots Carlos Vela, LFC 132 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 113 Josef Martinez, ATL 99 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 96 Aleksandar Katai, CHI 87 Diego Rossi, LFC 86 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 82 Sebastian Blanco, POR 79 Wayne Rooney, DC 78 Kei Kamara, COL 77 Mauro Manotas, HOU 77

___

Shots on Goal Carlos Vela, LFC 60 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 44 Josef Martinez, ATL 43 Diego Rossi, LFC 40 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 34 Kei Kamara, COL 33 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 30 Daniel Royer, NYR 30 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 29 Jefferson Savarino, RSL 29

___

Cautions Bryan Acosta, DAL 10 Kellyn Acosta, COL 9 Diego Chara, POR 9 Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 9 Kyle Beckerman, RSL 8 Leonardo Bertone, CIN 8 Maxime Chanot, NYC 8 Franco Escobar, ATL 8 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 8 Felipe Gutierrez, KC 8 Everton Luiz, RSL 8 Diego Polenta, LA 8 Alexander Ring, NYC 8

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Bryan Acosta, DAL 10 0 10 Kellyn Acosta, COL 9 1 10 Diego Chara, POR 9 1 10 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 8 1 9 Diego Polenta, LA 8 1 9 Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 9 0 9

7 players tied with 8

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Tyler Miller, LFC 0.96 Steve Clark, POR 1.00 Brad Guzan, ATL 1.11 Nick Rimando, RSL 1.22 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.27 Brian Rowe, ORL 1.27 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.27 Zack Steffen, CLB 1.31 Matt Turner, NE 1.32 Bill Hamid, DC 1.32

___

Shutouts Brad Guzan, ATL 13 Bill Hamid, DC 9 Vito Mannone, MIN 9 Tyler Miller, LFC 9 David Bingham, LA 8 Nick Rimando, RSL 8 Evan Bush, MTL 7 Stefan Frei, SEA 7 Sean Johnson, NYC 7 Brian Rowe, ORL 7

___

Saves David Bingham, LA 116 Bill Hamid, DC 110 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 105 Vito Mannone, MIN 90 Stefan Frei, SEA 84 Tim Melia, KC 84 Brian Rowe, ORL 83 Daniel Vega, SJ 77 Luis Robles, NYR 75 Brad Guzan, ATL 73

___

