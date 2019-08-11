MLS Leaders

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC ~ 22
Josef Martinez, ATL ~ 18
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA ~ 16
Diego Rossi, LFC ~ 13
Kei Kamara, COL ~ 11
Wayne Rooney, DC ~ 11
Felipe Gutierrez, KC ~ 10
Kacper Przybylko, PHI ~ 10
8 players tied with 9
Assists
Diego Valeri, POR ~ 14
Maximiliano Moralez, NYC ~ 13
Carlos Vela, LFC ~ 13
Michael Barrios, DAL ~ 11
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA ~ 11
Sebastian Blanco, POR ~ 10
Carles Gil, NE ~ 10
Eduard Atuesta, LFC ~ 9
Cristian Espinoza, SJ ~ 9
Nicolas Gaitan, CHI ~ 9
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR ~ 9
Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC ~115
Aleksandar Katai, CHI ~ 87
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA ~ 83
Josef Martinez, ATL ~ 83
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ ~ 80
Diego Rossi, LFC ~ 75
Wayne Rooney, DC ~ 74
Sebastian Blanco, POR ~ 69
Kei Kamara, COL ~ 68
Mauro Manotas, HOU ~ 68
Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC ~ 51
Diego Rossi, LFC ~ 35
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA ~ 34
Josef Martinez, ATL ~ 34
Kei Kamara, COL ~ 30
Kacper Przybylko, PHI ~ 27
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ ~ 27
Felipe Gutierrez, KC ~ 26
Wayne Rooney, DC ~ 26
Jefferson Savarino, RSL ~ 25
Cautions
Diego Chara, POR ~ 9
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI ~ 9
Bryan Acosta, DAL ~ 8
Leonardo Bertone, CIN ~ 8
Franco Escobar, ATL ~ 8
Diego Polenta, LA ~ 8
7 players tied with 7
Cards
~ Y R TOTAL
Diego Chara, POR ~ 9 1 10
Diego Polenta, LA ~ 8 1 9
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI ~ 9 0 9
Bryan Acosta, DAL ~ 8 0 8
Kellyn Acosta, COL ~ 7 1 8
Leonardo Bertone, CIN ~ 8 0 8
Franco Escobar, ATL ~ 8 0 8
12 players tied with 7
Goals-Allowed Avg.
Steve Clark, POR ~ 0.77
Tyler Miller, LFC ~ 0.89
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL ~ 1.17
Brad Guzan, ATL ~ 1.21
Bill Hamid, DC ~ 1.25
Nick Rimando, RSL ~ 1.30
David Ousted, CHI ~ 1.31
Zack Steffen, CLB ~ 1.31
Sean Johnson, NYC ~ 1.33
Brian Rowe, ORL ~ 1.35
Shutouts
Brad Guzan, ATL ~11
Bill Hamid, DC ~ 9
Vito Mannone, MIN ~ 8
David Bingham, LA ~ 7
Evan Bush, MTL ~ 7
Stefan Frei, SEA ~ 7
Tyler Miller, LFC ~ 7
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL ~ 6
Sean Johnson, NYC ~ 6
Nick Rimando, RSL ~ 6
Luis Robles, NYR ~ 6
Brian Rowe, ORL ~ 6
Daniel Vega, SJ ~ 6
Saves
Bill Hamid, DC ~ 99
David Bingham, LA ~ 98
Vito Mannone, MIN ~ 82
Maxime Crepeau, VAN ~ 80
Tim Melia, KC ~ 77
Stefan Frei, SEA ~ 76
Brian Rowe, ORL ~ 73
Daniel Vega, SJ ~ 66
Luis Robles, NYR ~ 64
Joe Willis, HOU ~ 63
