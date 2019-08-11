MLS Leaders

Goals

Carlos Vela, LFC ~ 22

Josef Martinez, ATL ~ 18

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA ~ 16

Diego Rossi, LFC ~ 13

Kei Kamara, COL ~ 11

Wayne Rooney, DC ~ 11

Felipe Gutierrez, KC ~ 10

Kacper Przybylko, PHI ~ 10

8 players tied with 9

Assists

Diego Valeri, POR ~ 14

Maximiliano Moralez, NYC ~ 13

Carlos Vela, LFC ~ 13

Michael Barrios, DAL ~ 11

Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA ~ 11

Sebastian Blanco, POR ~ 10

Carles Gil, NE ~ 10

Eduard Atuesta, LFC ~ 9

Cristian Espinoza, SJ ~ 9

Nicolas Gaitan, CHI ~ 9

Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR ~ 9

Shots

Carlos Vela, LFC ~115

Aleksandar Katai, CHI ~ 87

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA ~ 83

Josef Martinez, ATL ~ 83

Vako Qazaishvili, SJ ~ 80

Diego Rossi, LFC ~ 75

Wayne Rooney, DC ~ 74

Sebastian Blanco, POR ~ 69

Kei Kamara, COL ~ 68

Mauro Manotas, HOU ~ 68

Shots on Goal

Carlos Vela, LFC ~ 51

Diego Rossi, LFC ~ 35

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA ~ 34

Josef Martinez, ATL ~ 34

Kei Kamara, COL ~ 30

Kacper Przybylko, PHI ~ 27

Vako Qazaishvili, SJ ~ 27

Felipe Gutierrez, KC ~ 26

Wayne Rooney, DC ~ 26

Jefferson Savarino, RSL ~ 25

Cautions

Diego Chara, POR ~ 9

Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI ~ 9

Bryan Acosta, DAL ~ 8

Leonardo Bertone, CIN ~ 8

Franco Escobar, ATL ~ 8

Diego Polenta, LA ~ 8

7 players tied with 7

Cards

~ Y R TOTAL

Diego Chara, POR ~ 9 1 10

Diego Polenta, LA ~ 8 1 9

Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI ~ 9 0 9

Bryan Acosta, DAL ~ 8 0 8

Kellyn Acosta, COL ~ 7 1 8

Leonardo Bertone, CIN ~ 8 0 8

Franco Escobar, ATL ~ 8 0 8

12 players tied with 7

Goals-Allowed Avg.

Steve Clark, POR ~ 0.77

Tyler Miller, LFC ~ 0.89

Jesse Gonzalez, DAL ~ 1.17

Brad Guzan, ATL ~ 1.21

Bill Hamid, DC ~ 1.25

Nick Rimando, RSL ~ 1.30

David Ousted, CHI ~ 1.31

Zack Steffen, CLB ~ 1.31

Sean Johnson, NYC ~ 1.33

Brian Rowe, ORL ~ 1.35

Shutouts

Brad Guzan, ATL ~11

Bill Hamid, DC ~ 9

Vito Mannone, MIN ~ 8

David Bingham, LA ~ 7

Evan Bush, MTL ~ 7

Stefan Frei, SEA ~ 7

Tyler Miller, LFC ~ 7

Jesse Gonzalez, DAL ~ 6

Sean Johnson, NYC ~ 6

Nick Rimando, RSL ~ 6

Luis Robles, NYR ~ 6

Brian Rowe, ORL ~ 6

Daniel Vega, SJ ~ 6

Saves

Bill Hamid, DC ~ 99

David Bingham, LA ~ 98

Vito Mannone, MIN ~ 82

Maxime Crepeau, VAN ~ 80

Tim Melia, KC ~ 77

Stefan Frei, SEA ~ 76

Brian Rowe, ORL ~ 73

Daniel Vega, SJ ~ 66

Luis Robles, NYR ~ 64

Joe Willis, HOU ~ 63

