MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, August 10
|Goals
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|22
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|18
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|16
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|13
|Kei Kamara, COL
|11
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|11
|Felipe Gutierrez, KC
|10
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|10
8 players tied with 9
|Assists
|Diego Valeri, POR
|14
|Maximiliano Moralez, NYC
|13
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|13
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|11
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|11
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|10
|Carles Gil, NE
|10
|Eduard Atuesta, LFC
|9
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|9
|Nicolas Gaitan, CHI
|9
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|9
___
|Shots
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|115
|Aleksandar Katai, CHI
|87
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|83
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|83
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|80
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|75
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|74
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|69
|Kei Kamara, COL
|68
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|68
___
|Shots on Goal
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|51
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|35
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|34
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|34
|Kei Kamara, COL
|30
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|27
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|27
|Felipe Gutierrez, KC
|26
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|26
|Jefferson Savarino, RSL
|25
___
|Cautions
|Diego Chara, POR
|9
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|9
|Bryan Acosta, DAL
|8
|Leonardo Bertone, CIN
|8
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|8
|Diego Polenta, LA
|8
7 players tied with 7
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Diego Chara, POR
|9
|1
|10
|Diego Polenta, LA
|8
|1
|9
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|9
|0
|9
|Bryan Acosta, DAL
|8
|0
|8
|Kellyn Acosta, COL
|7
|1
|8
|Leonardo Bertone, CIN
|8
|0
|8
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|8
|0
|8
12 players tied with 7
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Steve Clark, POR
|0.77
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|0.89
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1.17
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1.21
|Bill Hamid, DC
|1.25
|Nick Rimando, RSL
|1.30
|David Ousted, CHI
|1.31
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|1.31
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.33
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|1.35
___
|Shutouts
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|11
|Bill Hamid, DC
|9
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|8
|David Bingham, LA
|7
|Evan Bush, MTL
|7
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|7
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|7
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|6
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|6
|Nick Rimando, RSL
|6
|Luis Robles, NYR
|6
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|6
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|6
___
|Saves
|Bill Hamid, DC
|99
|David Bingham, LA
|98
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|82
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|80
|Tim Melia, KC
|77
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|76
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|73
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|66
|Luis Robles, NYR
|64
|Joe Willis, HOU
|63
___
