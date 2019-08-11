MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, August 10

Goals Carlos Vela, LFC 22 Josef Martinez, ATL 18 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 16 Diego Rossi, LFC 13 Kei Kamara, COL 11 Wayne Rooney, DC 11 Felipe Gutierrez, KC 10 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 10

8 players tied with 9

Assists Diego Valeri, POR 14 Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 13 Carlos Vela, LFC 13 Michael Barrios, DAL 11 Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 11 Sebastian Blanco, POR 10 Carles Gil, NE 10 Eduard Atuesta, LFC 9 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 9 Nicolas Gaitan, CHI 9 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 9

___

Shots Carlos Vela, LFC 115 Aleksandar Katai, CHI 87 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 83 Josef Martinez, ATL 83 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 80 Diego Rossi, LFC 75 Wayne Rooney, DC 74 Sebastian Blanco, POR 69 Kei Kamara, COL 68 Mauro Manotas, HOU 68

___

Shots on Goal Carlos Vela, LFC 51 Diego Rossi, LFC 35 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 34 Josef Martinez, ATL 34 Kei Kamara, COL 30 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 27 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 27 Felipe Gutierrez, KC 26 Wayne Rooney, DC 26 Jefferson Savarino, RSL 25

___

Cautions Diego Chara, POR 9 Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 9 Bryan Acosta, DAL 8 Leonardo Bertone, CIN 8 Franco Escobar, ATL 8 Diego Polenta, LA 8

7 players tied with 7

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Diego Chara, POR 9 1 10 Diego Polenta, LA 8 1 9 Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 9 0 9 Bryan Acosta, DAL 8 0 8 Kellyn Acosta, COL 7 1 8 Leonardo Bertone, CIN 8 0 8 Franco Escobar, ATL 8 0 8

12 players tied with 7

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Steve Clark, POR 0.77 Tyler Miller, LFC 0.89 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.17 Brad Guzan, ATL 1.21 Bill Hamid, DC 1.25 Nick Rimando, RSL 1.30 David Ousted, CHI 1.31 Zack Steffen, CLB 1.31 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.33 Brian Rowe, ORL 1.35

___

Shutouts Brad Guzan, ATL 11 Bill Hamid, DC 9 Vito Mannone, MIN 8 David Bingham, LA 7 Evan Bush, MTL 7 Stefan Frei, SEA 7 Tyler Miller, LFC 7 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 6 Sean Johnson, NYC 6 Nick Rimando, RSL 6 Luis Robles, NYR 6 Brian Rowe, ORL 6 Daniel Vega, SJ 6

___

Saves Bill Hamid, DC 99 David Bingham, LA 98 Vito Mannone, MIN 82 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 80 Tim Melia, KC 77 Stefan Frei, SEA 76 Brian Rowe, ORL 73 Daniel Vega, SJ 66 Luis Robles, NYR 64 Joe Willis, HOU 63

___

