The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
MLS Leaders

August 11, 2019 3:49 pm
 
Through Saturday, August 10

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 22
Josef Martinez, ATL 18
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 16
Diego Rossi, LFC 13
Kei Kamara, COL 11
Wayne Rooney, DC 11
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 10
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 10

8 players tied with 9

Assists
Diego Valeri, POR 14
Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 13
Carlos Vela, LFC 13
Michael Barrios, DAL 11
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 11
Sebastian Blanco, POR 10
Carles Gil, NE 10
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 9
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 9
Nicolas Gaitan, CHI 9
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 9

___

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 115
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 87
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 83
Josef Martinez, ATL 83
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 80
Diego Rossi, LFC 75
Wayne Rooney, DC 74
Sebastian Blanco, POR 69
Kei Kamara, COL 68
Mauro Manotas, HOU 68

___

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 51
Diego Rossi, LFC 35
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 34
Josef Martinez, ATL 34
Kei Kamara, COL 30
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 27
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 27
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 26
Wayne Rooney, DC 26
Jefferson Savarino, RSL 25

___

Cautions
Diego Chara, POR 9
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 9
Bryan Acosta, DAL 8
Leonardo Bertone, CIN 8
Franco Escobar, ATL 8
Diego Polenta, LA 8

7 players tied with 7

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Diego Chara, POR 9 1 10
Diego Polenta, LA 8 1 9
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 9 0 9
Bryan Acosta, DAL 8 0 8
Kellyn Acosta, COL 7 1 8
Leonardo Bertone, CIN 8 0 8
Franco Escobar, ATL 8 0 8

12 players tied with 7

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Steve Clark, POR 0.77
Tyler Miller, LFC 0.89
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.17
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.21
Bill Hamid, DC 1.25
Nick Rimando, RSL 1.30
David Ousted, CHI 1.31
Zack Steffen, CLB 1.31
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.33
Brian Rowe, ORL 1.35

___

Shutouts
Brad Guzan, ATL 11
Bill Hamid, DC 9
Vito Mannone, MIN 8
David Bingham, LA 7
Evan Bush, MTL 7
Stefan Frei, SEA 7
Tyler Miller, LFC 7
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 6
Sean Johnson, NYC 6
Nick Rimando, RSL 6
Luis Robles, NYR 6
Brian Rowe, ORL 6
Daniel Vega, SJ 6

___

Saves
Bill Hamid, DC 99
David Bingham, LA 98
Vito Mannone, MIN 82
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 80
Tim Melia, KC 77
Stefan Frei, SEA 76
Brian Rowe, ORL 73
Daniel Vega, SJ 66
Luis Robles, NYR 64
Joe Willis, HOU 63

___

