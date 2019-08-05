Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Manny Banuelos to the AZL White Sox for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Phil Maton to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Aaron Civale from Columbus.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Luke Bard on the 10-day IL. Requested unconditional release waivers on C Jonathan Lucroy. Selected LHP Patrick Sandoval from Salt Lake (PCL). Transferred RHP Félix Peña to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Jose Alvarado to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz to New Hampshire (EL). Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned OF Yasmany Tomas outright to Reno (PCL). Sent RHP Matt Andriese to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Mike Foltynewicz from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated INF Blake Trahan for assignment. Placed C Juan Graterol and INF/OF Derek Dietrich on the 10-day IL, Graterol retroactive to Saturday. Claimed RHP Kevin Gausman off waivers from Atlanta. Selected the contract of OF Brian O’Grady from Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to New Orleans (PCL). Placed OF Cesar Puello and 1B Neil Walker on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Isan Diaz and OF Lewis Brinson from New Orleans. Selected the contract of RHP Robert Dugger from New Orleans. Reinstated RHP Ryne Stanek from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Brent Suter to Biloxi (SL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed 2B Robinson Canó on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Walker Lockett and SS Luis Guillorme from Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Released 3B Jung Ho Kang.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Ryan Dull off waivers from Oakland. Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to the AZL Giants Black for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Jalen Miller.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Frank Moscatiello.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Benji Waite.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brandon Beachy and LHP Brandon Sherman.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released OF Jabari Henry. Signed RHP Mike Hauschild.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Named Niele Ivey, Brad Jones, David McClure, Scoonie Penn, Vitaly Potapenko and Neven Spahija assistant coaches and Jason March coach of Memphis (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Traded OL Alex Lewis to the N.Y. Jets for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed LB Mike Hull on the PUP list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Removed LB David Kenney from the PUP list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Traded WR Kenny Stafford to Saskatchewan for KR Christion Jones.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Kevin Shattenkirk to a one-year contract.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dallas Bridle and T Kevin Brownell to two-year contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Agreed to terms with F Latif Blessing on a multi-year contract.

COLLEGE

GUILFORD — Named Emily Record women’s rugby coach.

HOFSTRA — Promoted Mike Farrelly to associate head men’s basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Patsy Armstrong assistant athletic director for women’s basketball operations.

PENNSYLVANIA — Named Bryan Volpenhein men’s heavyweight crew coach.

PROVIDENCE — Promoted assistant men’s lacrosse coach Matt Francis to associate head coach.

TEMPLE — Named Kevin Copp associate athletics director/video production.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Promoted graduate assistant men’s soccer coach Archie Massen to assistant coach.

WAGNER — Named Niki Miller field hockey coach.

