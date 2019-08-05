Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Manny Banuelos to the AZL White Sox for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Phil Maton to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Aaron Civale from Columbus.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Luke Bard on the 10-day IL. Requested unconditional release waivers on C Jonathan Lucroy. Selected LHP Patrick Sandoval from Salt Lake (PCL). Transferred RHP Félix Peña to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Jose Alvarado to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz to New Hampshire (EL). Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned OF Yasmany Tomas outright to Reno (PCL). Sent RHP Matt Andriese to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Mike Foltynewicz from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 4. Recalled RHP Duane Underwood Jr. from Iowa. Announced RHP Brad Brach has waivers and has been released.

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated INF Blake Trahan for assignment. Placed C Juan Graterol and INF/OF Derek Dietrich on the 10-day IL, Graterol retroactive to Saturday. Claimed RHP Kevin Gausman off waivers from Atlanta. Selected the contract of OF Brian O’Grady from Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to New Orleans (PCL). Placed OF Cesar Puello and 1B Neil Walker on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Isan Diaz and OF Lewis Brinson from New Orleans. Selected the contract of RHP Robert Dugger from New Orleans. Reinstated RHP Ryne Stanek from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Brent Suter to Biloxi (SL) for a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Jake Faria and selected RHP Devin Williams from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHP Aaron Wilkerson was optioned to San Antonio. Placed RHP Zach Davies on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 3. Transferred RHP Jimmy Nelson to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed 2B Robinson Canó on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Walker Lockett and SS Luis Guillorme from Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Released 3B Jung Ho Kang.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Ryan Dull off waivers from Oakland. Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to the AZL Giants Black for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Jalen Miller.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Frank Moscatiello.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Benji Waite.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brandon Beachy and LHP Brandon Sherman.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released OF Jabari Henry. Signed RHP Mike Hauschild.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Named Niele Ivey, Brad Jones, David McClure, Scoonie Penn, Vitaly Potapenko and Neven Spahija assistant coaches and Jason March coach of Memphis (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Traded OL Alex Lewis to the N.Y. Jets for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed RB D’Onta Foreman off waivers from Houston.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed LB Mike Hull on the PUP list.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed CB Alex Brown off waivers from Philadelphia. Waived WR/KR Quadree Henderson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Removed LB David Kenney from the PUP list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Traded WR Kenny Stafford to Saskatchewan for KR Christion Jones.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Kevin Shattenkirk to a one-year contract.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dallas Bridle and T Kevin Brownell to two-year contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Agreed to terms with F Latif Blessing on a multi-year contract.

COLLEGE

COKER — Named Mackenzie Draine assistant softball coach.

GUILFORD — Named Emily Record women’s rugby coach.

HOFSTRA — Promoted Mike Farrelly to associate head men’s basketball coach.

LANDER — Named Noel McDaniel women’s assistant soccer coach, Ashley Veach assistant volleyball coach and Dale Parker men’s assistant soccer coach.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Elena Pirozhkova women’s wrestling coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Patsy Armstrong assistant athletic director for women’s basketball operations.

PENNSYLVANIA — Named Bryan Volpenhein men’s heavyweight crew coach.

PROVIDENCE — Promoted assistant men’s lacrosse coach Matt Francis to associate head coach.

TEMPLE — Named Kevin Copp associate athletics director/video production.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Promoted graduate assistant men’s soccer coach Archie Massen to assistant coach.

WAGNER — Named Niki Miller field hockey coach.

