Monday’s Sports Transactions

August 12, 2019 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHPs Jimmy Yacabonis and Evan Phillips from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Michael Chavis on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled RHP Travis Lakins and INF Marco Hernández from Pawtucket.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jose Ruiz to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Bradley Zimmer to the AZL Indians Blue for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF JaCoby Jones on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled SS Ronny Rodriguez from Toledo (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled 2B Breyvic Valera from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) as 26th man.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent C Josh Phegley to Las Vegas (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Dan Altavilla to Everett (NWL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Robby Scott to Reno (PCL). Reinstated RHP Matt Andriese from the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Released RHP David Hernandez. Signed 1B Samir Duenez and RHP Junichi Tazawa to minor league contracts. Claimed INF Freddy Galvis off waivers from Toronto.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Brent Suter to San Antonio (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent C Francisco Cervelli to Altoona (EL) and RHP Rookie Davis to Indianapolis (IL) for rehab assignments.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Ryan Dull for assignment. Claimed RHP Burch Smith off waivers from Milwaukee and assigned him to Sacramento (PCL). Signed RHP Carlos Torres to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned OF Andrew Stevenson to Harrisburg (EL). Reinsted INF Howie Kendrick from the 10-day IL.

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released LHP John Kilichowski. Signed OF Jabari Henry.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Matt Burleton.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released RHP Cody Thompson.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded TE Eric Saubert to New England for a conditional draft pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Released CB Marcus Cooper Sr. Signed CB Jamar Summers.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived/injured DE Jonathan Woodard. Signed LB Terrance Smith.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Andrew Miller chief operating officer, effective Sept. 1.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived/injured LB Jordan Williams. Agreed to terms with LB James Folston.

Canadian Football League

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Traded DE Shawn Lemon to British Columbia for DT Davon Coleman and a conditional 2020 eighth-round draft pick.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Ryan Brooks senior manager/academy business operations and Sam Gough welfare officer for Red Bulls Academy.

REAL SALT LAKE — Terminated the contract of coach Mike Petke. Promoted assistant coach Freddy Juarez to interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Transferred M Henry Wingo to Molde (Eliteserien-Norway).

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY — Signed M Francis Jacobs.

COLLEGE

BUCKNELL — Named Tammy Cecchini women’s tennis coach.

HAMLINE — Named Spencer Jones men’s and women’s tennis coach.

SHENANDOAH — Named Jason Cole men’s and women’s tennis coach.

WILLIAM PENN — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s shotgun sports, to begin in the 2020-21 academic year.

