Monday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Branden Kliine to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHPs Jimmy Yacabonis and Evan Phillips and LHP Ty Blach from Norfolk. ” Returned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk. Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Michael Chavis on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled RHP Travis Lakins and INF Marco Hernández from Pawtucket.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jose Ruiz to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Bradley Zimmer to the AZL Indians Blue for a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF JaCoby Jones on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled SS Ronny Rodriguez from Toledo (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Justin Anderson on 10 Day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled RHP Jose Rodriguez from Salt Lake.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled 2B Breyvic Valera from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) as 26th man. Returned INF Breyvic Valera to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent C Josh Phegley to Las Vegas (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Joe Mantiply and RHP Brady Lail to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Dan Altavilla to Everett (NWL) for a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — RHP David Paulino cleared release waivers. Recalled OF Billy McKinney from Buffalo (IL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Robby Scott to Reno (PCL). Reinstated RHP Matt Andriese from the 10-day IL. Purchased the contract of outfielder Josh Rojas from Triple-A Reno.
CINCINNATI REDS — Released RHP David Hernandez. Signed 1B Samir Duenez and RHP Junichi Tazawa to minor league contracts. Claimed INF Freddy Galvis off waivers from Toronto.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Brent Suter to San Antonio (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent C Francisco Cervelli to Altoona (EL) and RHP Rookie Davis to Indianapolis (IL) for rehab assignments. Recalled RHP Mitch Keller from Indianapolis. Placed RHP Richard Rodriguez on 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Ryan Dull for assignment. Claimed RHP Burch Smith off waivers from Milwaukee and assigned him to Sacramento (PCL). Signed RHP Carlos Torres to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned OF Andrew Stevenson to Harrisburg (EL). Reinsted INF Howie Kendrick from the 10-day IL.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released LHP John Kilichowski. Signed OF Jabari Henry.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Matt Burleton and traded him to Joliet for RHP Matt Quintana.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded INF Luis Roman and RHP Thomas Nicoll to Schaumburg. Signed RHP Nick Stroud and OF Greg White.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Jacob Crum, RHP Kit Fowler and SS Milton Ramos.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released OF Kody Ruedisili.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released RHP Cody Thompson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed LB Jeff Holland off waivers from Denver.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded TE Eric Saubert to New England for a conditional draft pick.
DETROIT LIONS — Released CB Marcus Cooper Sr. Signed CB Jamar Summers.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed FB Tommy Bohanon.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived/injured DE Jonathan Woodard. Signed LB Terrance Smith.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Andrew Miller chief operating officer, effective Sept. 1.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DB D’Angelo Ross. Re-signed OL Cole Croston.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS— Signed T Sam Young. Placed T Shon Coleman on IR.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived/injured LB Jordan Williams. Agreed to terms with LB James Folston.
TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Traded DE Shawn Lemon to British Columbia for DT Davon Coleman and a conditional 2020 eighth-round draft pick.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed president and general manager Don Waddell to a contract extension.
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Agreed to terms with G Adam Wilcox on a one-year contract.
USADA — Announced American karate athlete Joane Orbon accepted a nine-month sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance from a contaminated supplement.
U.S. SOCCER — Named Earnie Stewart sporting director and Kate Markgraf general manager of the women’s national team.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Diego Palacios from Aucas (Primera Categoría Serie A-Ecuador) with targeted allocation money
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Ryan Brooks senior manager/academy business operations and Sam Gough welfare officer for Red Bulls Academy.
REAL SALT LAKE — Terminated the contract of coach Mike Petke. Promoted assistant coach Freddy Juarez to interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Transferred M Henry Wingo to Molde (Eliteserien-Norway).
ORANGE COUNTY — Signed M Francis Jacobs.
CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Officially added Chowan as a full member.
BUCKNELL — Named Tammy Cecchini women’s tennis coach.
EAST CAROLINA — Named Robbie Fields assistant women’s golf coach.
HAMLINE — Named Spencer Jones men’s and women’s tennis coach.
SHENANDOAH — Named Jason Cole men’s and women’s tennis coach.
WILLIAM PENN — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s shotgun sports, to begin in the 2020-21 academic year.
YALE — Named Kiley Anderson volunteer assistant women’s lacrosse coach.
