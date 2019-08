Monday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Corey Kluber to Columbus (IL) and OF Bradley Zimmer to the AZL Indians Blue for rehab assignments.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Rogelio Armenteros to Round Rock (PCL). Placed 2B Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday.

NEW YORK YANKESS — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Thairo Estrada on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Felix Hernandez to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Peter Fairbanks to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Clay Buchholz to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Bo Takahashi from Jackson (SL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed RHP Wes Parsons off waivers from Atlanta and optioned him to Albuquerque (PCL). Transferred RHP Scott Oberg to the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned 3B Deven Marrero outright to New Orleans (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Jerad Eickhoff to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Austin Voth to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Eduardo Vera to a minor league contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Garrett Alexander.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of RHP Michael Tonkin to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Sold the contract of RHP Nick Rumbelow to the N.Y. Mets.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Named Mike Miller assistant coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB E.J. Gaines.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed WR Josh Gordon on the non-football injury list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived/injured LB Nigel Harris. Agreed to terms with LB Quart’e Sapp. Activated TE Jonnu Smith and PK Ryan Succop from the PUP list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added OL Na’ty Rodgers and LB Nick Taylor to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed F John Wiitala to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS — Announced junior men’s basketball F/G Jacob Grandison is transferring from Holy Cross.

NYU — Named Melissa Mapes assistant sports information director.

