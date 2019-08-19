Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

August 19, 2019 3:12 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Corey Kluber to Columbus (IL) and OF Bradley Zimmer to the AZL Indians Blue for rehab assignments.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Rogelio Armenteros to Round Rock (PCL). Placed 2B Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday.

NEW YORK YANKESS — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Thairo Estrada on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Felix Hernandez to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Peter Fairbanks to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from Durham.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Clay Buchholz to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Bo Takahashi from Jackson (SL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed RHP Wes Parsons off waivers from Atlanta and optioned him to Albuquerque (PCL). Transferred RHP Scott Oberg to the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned 3B Deven Marrero outright to New Orleans (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Jerad Eickhoff to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Austin Voth to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Eduardo Vera to a minor league contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Garrett Alexander.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of RHP Michael Tonkin to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Sold the contract of RHP Nick Rumbelow to the N.Y. Mets.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Named Mike Miller assistant coach.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB E.J. Gaines.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed WR Josh Gordon on the non-football injury list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived/injured LB Nigel Harris. Agreed to terms with LB Quart’e Sapp. Activated TE Jonnu Smith and PK Ryan Succop from the PUP list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added OL Na’ty Rodgers and LB Nick Taylor to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed F John Wiitala to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS — Announced junior men’s basketball F/G Jacob Grandison is transferring from Holy Cross.

NYU — Named Melissa Mapes assistant sports information director.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus