Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHPs Carlos Carrasco and Jefry Rodriguez and OF Bradley Zimmer to Columbus (IL) for rehab assignments.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Jesse Hahn to Wilmington (Carolina) and LHP Danny Duffy to Northwest Arkansas (TL) for rehab assignments.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent OF Byron Buxton to Cedar Rapids (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent LHP Jordan Montgomery to Tampa (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Promoted D’Lonra Ellis to vice president/general counsel.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the 10-day IL. Reinstated 2B Joey Wendle from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned RHP Shane Carle outright to Nashville (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Joel Payamps to Reno (PCL). Reinstated LHP Robbie Ray from the 10-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned OF Adam Duvall to Gwinnett (IL). Reinstated SS Dansby Swanson from the 10-day IL. Sent OF Austin Riley to Gwinnett for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP German Márquez and OF Raimel Tapia on the 10-day IL; Márquez retroactive to Friday and Tapia to Saturday. Recalled LHP Phillip Diehl and RHP Joe Harvey from Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Tayron Guerrero to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent OF Tyler O’Neill to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Exercised 2020 options on Cs Daniel Herrera and Tyler Moore; OFs Forrestt Allday, Randolph Oduber and Nick Schulz; INFs Christian Ibarra, Ivan Marin, Josh Mazzola, Steve Pascual, Cody Regis and Curt Smith; LHPs Tyler Anderson, Martire Garcia, Spencer Herrmann, Kyle Kinman and Josh Norwood; and RHPs Austin Boyle, John Brownell, Reese Gregory, Jake Hohensee, Ricky Knapp, Shairon Martis, Austin Pettibone and Brad Thoutt.

Atlantic League

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Released RHP Anthony Alicki.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Siupeli Anau and Clinton McDonald.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released DL Zach Kerr and LB Dekoda Watson.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Deontez Alexander. Signed RB Justin Stockton. Activated LB Steve Longa from the PUP list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived/injured S Mike Tyson. Signed CB Jackson Porter.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived S Matthias Farley. Signed Ss Micah Abernathy and Jacob Thieneman.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Matt Moore.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived OL Will Holden.

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Named Jim Mitchell assistant men’s lacrosse coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.