Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Muncy sees hand specialist after he was hit on wrist

August 30, 2019 1:15 am
 
1 min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — Dodgers infielder Max Muncy was seen by a hand specialist to determine the extent of a right wrist injury suffered when he was hit by a pitch.

A fluoroscopy taken after Wednesday’s game in San Diego showed no structural damage, but Muncy was to undergo further evaluation by Arizona hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan before the Dodgers opened a four-game series at Arizona.

“With how it feels right now, I’m a little nervous,” Muncy said before Thursday’s game.

Muncy is batting .253 with 33 homers and a career-high 87 RBIs in 129 games. He has made 59 starts and second base and has played at least 28 games at first, second and third this season.

Advertisement

If Muncy misses extended time, it could hasten the promotion of top prospect Gavin Lux, who is hitting a combined .348 with 26 homers and 76 RBIs in 111 games at Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

“If we get different news than the initial diagnosis (on Muncy), then, yeah, we will probably be a little more aggressive with our September call-ups,” manager Dave Roberts said, speaking generally.

Chris Taylor missed five weeks with a left forearm fracture after being hit by a pitch on July 16, and Muncy said he was hit in a similar spot on the opposite wrist. The initial fluoroscopy on Taylor also showed no damage.

“They said my pictures looked better than CT’s,” Muncy said. “So there is hope that it’s correct. But if there’s a tiny crack, that machine won’t show (it). We’re basically just double-checking it and hoping for the best.”

Muncy was a first-time All-Star this season, his second with the Dodgers. He is unlikely to be placed on the injured list because rosters expand Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space