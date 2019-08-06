Listen Live Sports

Mystics-Aces, Box

August 6, 2019 9:06 pm
 
WASHINGTON (99)

Atkins 4-10 1-2 10, Cloud 3-7 0-0 9, Delle Donne 8-16 3-3 21, Sanders 7-11 4-4 18, Toliver 6-9 1-2 14, Hawkins 4-9 0-0 8, Hines-Allen 1-1 0-0 3, Meesseman 3-3 0-0 7, Mestdagh 0-0 0-0 0, Powers 4-6 0-2 9, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-73 9-13 99.

LAS VEGAS (70)

Cambage 6-8 0-0 12, J.Young 1-8 0-0 2, McBride 2-7 0-0 5, Plum 6-13 2-2 17, Wilson 4-11 1-1 9, Colson 1-3 0-0 3, Hamby 3-6 1-2 8, Park 0-1 0-0 0, Rodgers 0-2 0-0 0, Swords 2-6 2-2 6, T.Young 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 28-72 8-9 70.

Washington 30 21 24 24—99
Las Vegas 18 18 23 11—70

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-29 (Cloud 3-5, Delle Donne 2-6, Meesseman 1-1, Hines-Allen 1-1, Toliver 1-3, Powers 1-3, Atkins 1-6, Hawkins 0-4), Las Vegas 6-13 (Plum 3-5, Hamby 1-1, Colson 1-1, McBride 1-2, Rodgers 0-1, J.Young 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 37 (Sanders 7), Las Vegas 26 (Hamby, Wilson 5). Assists_Washington 28 (Cloud 9), Las Vegas 22 (Plum, J.Young 5). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Las Vegas 17.

