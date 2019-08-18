Listen Live Sports

Mystics break WNBA record with 18 3s, beat Fever 107-68

August 18, 2019 5:30 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points and hit three of Washington’s WNBA-record 18 3-pointers in the Mystics’ 107-68 victory over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

The Mystics (20-7) scored the most points in a WNBA games this season. They have won six in a row, averaging 95.3 points during the run, and 11 of their last 12. Washington broke the 3-point record of 17 set by Seattle last year against Las Vegas.

Aerial Powers added 19 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and Ariel Atkins, who also hit 4 3s, had 14 points for the Mystics.

Washington never trailed and scored 18 consecutive points to open a 20-2 lead. The Fever (8-17) twice trimmed it to seven points in the second quarter and once in the third.

Delle Donne made 7 of 10 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and grabbed nine rebounds. The Mystics shot 49% (37 of 76) from the field, hit 18 of 39 from behind the arc and made all their 15 free throws.

Tiffany Mitchell led Indiana with 17 points, and Teaira McCowan scored a career-high 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Washington set its season highs for points in a quarter (36 in the third), points in a half (64 in the second), assists (30) and 3-point field-goal attempts and committed a season-low six turnovers.

