Mystics break WNBA record with 18 3s, top Fever 107-68

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points and hit three of Washington’s WNBA-record 18 3-pointers in the Mystics’ 107-68 victory over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

The Mystics (20-7) scored the most points in a WNBA games this season. They have won six in a row, averaging 95.3 points during the run, and 11 of their last 12. Washington broke the 3-point record of 17 set by Seattle last year against Las Vegas.

Aerial Powers added 19 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and Ariel Atkins, who also hit 4 3s, had 14 points for the Mystics.

Washington never trailed and scored 18 consecutive points to open a 20-2 lead. The Fever (8-17) twice trimmed it to seven points in the second quarter and once in the third.

Delle Donne made 7 of 10 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and grabbed nine rebounds. The Mystics shot 49% (37 of 76) from the field, hit 18 of 39 from behind the arc and made all their 15 free throws.

Tiffany Mitchell led Indiana with 17 points.

SUN 78, WINGS 68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 18 points and Connecticut beat Dallas to clinch a playoff berth.

Jonquel Jones had 16 points and 10 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season, and Jasmine Thomas added 16 points and nine assists. Connecticut (19-8) has won three games in a row and eight of 10.

Shekinna Stricklen converted a 3-point play to make it 35-32 with 39 seconds left in the first half and Connecticut led the rest of the way. Allisha Gray’s layup with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter cut the Wings’ deficit to six, but Thomas answered with a 3-point play to spark a 9-0 spurt that pushed the Sun’s lead to 78-63 with 1:47 to go.

Gray tied her career best with 22 points for Dallas (9-18). Arike Ogunbowale added 20, and Isabelle Harrison had 11 points and tied her career high with 13 rebounds.

STORM 82, LYNX 74

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordin Canada scored 14 points to and Seattle never trailed against Minnesota.

Jewell Loyd and Natasha Howard had 13 points apiece, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis added 11 and Mercedes Russell and Alysha Clark scored 10 apiece for Seattle (15-13).

Clark made a pull-up jumper, stole a pass and then fed Canada for a basket that made it 11-0 midway through the first quarter. Minnesota went 0 for 5 from the field and committed six turnovers during that span.

Odyssey Sims scored 18 of her season-high 30 points in the third quarter for the Lynx (13-14).

MERCURY 78, LIBERTY 72

PHOENIX (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 17 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter and had 10 rebounds to help Phoenix beat New York, extending the Liberty’s losing streak to eight games.

Leilani Mitchell scored 17 points, and Yvonne Turner added 13 for Phoenix (13-13), which was without Brittney Griner (suspension), Diana Taurasi (back), Sancho Lyttle (knee), Essence Carson (calf) and Alanna Smith (ankle).

Tina Charles had 23 points — 15 in the first quarter — and 13 rebounds for New York (8-18).

ACES 100, SKY 85

CHICAGO (AP) — A’ja Wilson returned from a nine-game Absence to score 25 points off the bench, Liz Cambage had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Las Vegas beat Chicago.

Wilson had not played since spraining her left ankle July 19. Kelsey Plum scored 12 points, and Kayla McBride added 10 to help the Aces (18-9) run their winning streak to three games.

Diamond DeShields tied her career highs with 28 points and five 3-pointers for Chicago (15-11).

