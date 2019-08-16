Mystics-Lynx, Box

WASHINGTON (86)

Atkins 7-11 1-2 18, Cloud 5-10 2-4 13, Delle Donne 5-13 4-4 14, Powers 4-11 3-4 14, Sanders 1-2 0-0 2, Hawkins 2-5 0-0 5, Meesseman 4-8 6-6 17, Walker-Kimbrough 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 29-64 16-20 86.

MINNESOTA (79)

Augustus 0-3 0-0 0, Collier 5-7 2-3 13, Dantas 5-11 2-2 14, Fowles 5-6 6-6 16, Sims 4-11 2-2 10, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Fagbenle 1-2 2-2 4, Robinson 4-10 6-6 14, Talbot 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 27-60 20-21 79.

Washington 20 19 17 30—86 Minnesota 21 20 21 17—79

3-Point Goals_Washington 12-26 (Meesseman 3-4, Atkins 3-4, Powers 3-6, Hawkins 1-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Cloud 1-4, Delle Donne 0-3), Minnesota 5-18 (Dantas 2-6, Collier 1-2, Brown 1-2, Talbot 1-5, Augustus 0-1, Sims 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 23 (Delle Donne 8), Minnesota 35 (Collier 9). Assists_Washington 20 (Meesseman, Cloud 8), Minnesota 19 (Robinson, Sims 5). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Minnesota 20. A_8,803 (19,356).

