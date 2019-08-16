Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mystics-Lynx, Box

August 16, 2019 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
WASHINGTON (86)

Atkins 7-11 1-2 18, Cloud 5-10 2-4 13, Delle Donne 5-13 4-4 14, Powers 4-11 3-4 14, Sanders 1-2 0-0 2, Hawkins 2-5 0-0 5, Meesseman 4-8 6-6 17, Walker-Kimbrough 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 29-64 16-20 86.

MINNESOTA (79)

Augustus 0-3 0-0 0, Collier 5-7 2-3 13, Dantas 5-11 2-2 14, Fowles 5-6 6-6 16, Sims 4-11 2-2 10, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Fagbenle 1-2 2-2 4, Robinson 4-10 6-6 14, Talbot 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 27-60 20-21 79.

Washington 20 19 17 30—86
Minnesota 21 20 21 17—79

3-Point Goals_Washington 12-26 (Meesseman 3-4, Atkins 3-4, Powers 3-6, Hawkins 1-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Cloud 1-4, Delle Donne 0-3), Minnesota 5-18 (Dantas 2-6, Collier 1-2, Brown 1-2, Talbot 1-5, Augustus 0-1, Sims 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 23 (Delle Donne 8), Minnesota 35 (Collier 9). Assists_Washington 20 (Meesseman, Cloud 8), Minnesota 19 (Robinson, Sims 5). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Minnesota 20. A_8,803 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US