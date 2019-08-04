Listen Live Sports

Mystics-Mercury, Box

August 4, 2019 7:54 pm
 
WASHINGTON (82)

Atkins 4-8 0-0 10, Cloud 1-3 2-2 4, Delle Donne 7-12 2-2 18, Sanders 1-4 0-0 2, Toliver 5-14 2-2 12, Hawkins 3-8 2-2 9, Hines-Allen 0-2 1-2 1, Meesseman 8-12 2-2 18, Mestdagh 1-1 0-0 3, Powers 2-9 1-1 5, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-74 12-13 82.

PHOENIX (103)

B.Turner 6-9 0-0 12, Bonner 4-15 2-2 10, Griner 11-14 3-3 26, Mitchell 7-12 4-4 23, Y.Turner 8-11 2-2 22, Carter 1-1 0-0 2, Cunningham 2-4 2-2 8, Little 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-67 13-13 103.

Washington 23 20 19 20— 82
Phoenix 28 32 22 21—103

3-Point Goals_Washington 6-20 (Delle Donne 2-3, Atkins 2-5, Mestdagh 1-1, Hawkins 1-3, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1, Meesseman 0-2, Powers 0-2, Toliver 0-3), Phoenix 12-24 (Mitchell 5-10, Y.Turner 4-5, Cunningham 2-3, Griner 1-1, Bonner 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 31 (Hawkins, Powers 7), Phoenix 32 (Griner 9). Assists_Washington 23 (Cloud 7), Phoenix 28 (Griner 8). Total Fouls_Washington 15, Phoenix 16. Technicals_Toliver. A_9,025 (18,422).

