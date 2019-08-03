Mystics-Storm, Box

WASHINGTON (100)

Atkins 6-11 0-0 17, Cloud 2-6 0-0 5, Delle Donne 9-15 9-9 30, Sanders 1-3 4-4 6, Toliver 5-9 0-0 12, Hawkins 1-1 2-2 5, Hines-Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Meesseman 6-8 0-0 13, Mestdagh 0-0 0-0 0, Powers 4-7 4-5 12, Walker-Kimbrough 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 19-20 100.

SEATTLE (81)

Canada 4-9 1-2 9, Clark 3-10 1-2 8, Howard 12-20 4-5 28, Loyd 2-8 4-4 8, Russell 3-5 1-2 7, Langhorne 0-3 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 3-8 3-3 9, Paris 0-1 0-0 0, Whitcomb 3-10 0-0 8, Zellous 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 31-76 16-20 81.

Washington 23 25 31 21—100 Seattle 12 22 28 19— 81

3-Point Goals_Washington 13-22 (Atkins 5-8, Delle Donne 3-4, Toliver 2-4, Meesseman 1-1, Hawkins 1-1, Cloud 1-3, Powers 0-1), Seattle 3-22 (Whitcomb 2-7, Clark 1-6, Canada 0-1, Howard 0-1, Langhorne 0-1, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-2, Loyd 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 37 (Delle Donne 12), Seattle 29 (Howard, Langhorne, Clark 6). Assists_Washington 22 (Toliver, Atkins 5), Seattle 18 (Canada 7). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Seattle 14. Technicals_Cloud, Washington coach Mike Thibault, Hawkins 2. A_7,488 (8,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.