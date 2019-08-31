Mystics-Wings, Box

WASHINGTON (91)

Atkins 1-4 1-2 3, Cloud 5-10 2-4 13, Delle Donne 10-19 6-6 28, Meesseman 5-9 5-5 19, Sanders 5-10 2-2 12, Hawkins 1-4 0-0 3, Hines-Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 5-7 1-1 13. Totals 32-63 17-20 91.

DALLAS (85)

Davis 1-6 0-0 2, Gray 5-8 2-2 14, Harrison 4-11 0-0 8, Johnson 7-12 0-0 20, Ogunbowale 10-24 8-10 30, Anigwe 0-6 4-6 4, Gustafson 2-2 0-0 4, McCarty-Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 14-18 85.

Washington 33 23 27 8—91 Dallas 21 22 20 22—85

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-22 (Meesseman 4-4, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3, Delle Donne 2-4, Hawkins 1-3, Cloud 1-5, Atkins 0-3), Dallas 11-23 (Johnson 6-11, Gray 2-2, Ogunbowale 2-6, McCarty-Williams 1-2, Davis 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 33 (Sanders 11), Dallas 30 (Anigwe 9). Assists_Washington 17 (Meesseman 7), Dallas 19 (Ogunbowale 7). Total Fouls_Washington 15, Dallas 18. Technicals_Davis. A_5,205 (7,000).

