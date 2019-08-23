N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|0
|2
|0
|1
|7
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Allen cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Naquin lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Civale p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Freeman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Wood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|1
|3
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.342
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|J.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Syndergaard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.113
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Guillorme ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|00_0
|2
|2
|New York
|000
|200
|00_2
|5
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Clippard in the 8th. b-walked for Sewald in the 8th.
E_Clippard (1), Puig (2). LOB_Cleveland 3, New York 3. 2B_Conforto (21), Ramos (11). RBIs_Ramos 2 (63). SB_Conforto (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Allen); New York 2 (Frazier, Ramos). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; New York 1 for 5.
LIDP_Lagares.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Naquin, Plawecki, Naquin).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 1-3
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|83
|1.82
|Clippard
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.57
|Wood
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.86
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, W, 9-6
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|73
|3.71
|Familia, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|5.93
|Sewald, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.00
Wood pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 1-0. HBP_Civale (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:08. A_30,998 (41,922).
