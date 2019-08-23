N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 0 2 0 1 7 Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Allen cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Ramírez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .254 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Naquin lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Civale p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 2 5 2 1 3 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Panik 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .342 Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Conforto rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .259 Ramos c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .279 J.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .307 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .113 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Guillorme ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .209

Cleveland 000 000 00_0 2 2 New York 000 200 00_2 5 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Clippard in the 8th. b-walked for Sewald in the 8th.

E_Clippard (1), Puig (2). LOB_Cleveland 3, New York 3. 2B_Conforto (21), Ramos (11). RBIs_Ramos 2 (63). SB_Conforto (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Allen); New York 2 (Frazier, Ramos). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; New York 1 for 5.

LIDP_Lagares.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Naquin, Plawecki, Naquin).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, L, 1-3 5 2-3 4 2 2 0 3 83 1.82 Clippard 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.57 Wood 0 1 0 0 1 0 7 3.86

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, W, 9-6 6 2 0 0 0 5 73 3.71 Familia, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 5.93 Sewald, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.00

Wood pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Clippard 1-0. HBP_Civale (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:08. A_30,998 (41,922).

