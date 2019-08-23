Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0

August 23, 2019 12:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 0 2 0 Totals 26 2 5 2
Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0
Allen cf 3 0 0 0 Panik 2b 3 1 1 0
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 Conforto rf 3 1 2 0
Ramírez 3b 2 0 0 0 Ramos c 3 0 1 2
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Davis lf 3 0 0 0
Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0
Naquin lf 3 0 1 0 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0
Civale p 2 0 0 0 Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0
Clippard p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
a-Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0
Wood p 0 0 0 0 b-Guillorme ph 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 000 00 0
New York 000 200 00 2

E_Clippard (1), Puig (2). DP_Cleveland 1, New York 0. LOB_Cleveland 3, New York 3. 2B_Conforto (21), Ramos (11). SB_Conforto (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale, L, 1-3 5 2-3 4 2 2 0 3
Clippard 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wood 0 1 0 0 1 0
New York
Syndergaard, W, 9-6 6 2 0 0 0 5
Familia, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 0
Sewald, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Wood pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Civale (Alonso).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:08. A_30,998 (41,922).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|26 iFest 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow