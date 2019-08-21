Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3

August 21, 2019 10:55 pm
 
< a min read
Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 9 3 Totals 37 4 9 4
Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 Rosario ss 5 1 1 0
Allen cf 5 0 1 0 Panik 2b 4 0 2 0
Santana 1b 4 2 2 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Puig rf 5 0 0 1 Conforto rf 4 1 0 1
Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 1 Ramos c 5 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Davis lf 5 0 1 1
R.Pérez c 2 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 3 1 1 0
Naquin lf 4 0 2 0 Lagares cf 3 1 2 1
Plutko p 2 0 0 0 Stroman p 1 0 0 0
Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Goody p 0 0 0 0 Guillorme ph 1 0 1 1
O.Pérez p 0 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0
Cimber p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0
Mercado ph 1 0 0 0 R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0
Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0
Avilán p 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 001 001 000 1 3
New York 000 020 000 2 4

DP_Cleveland 0, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, New York 9. 2B_Santana (24), Lagares (9), Guillorme (2), Rosario (26). 3B_Ramírez (3). HR_Santana (30). S_R.Pérez (6), Panik (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plutko 6 4 2 2 1 5
Goody 1 0 0 0 2 1
O.Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hand L,6-4 BS,29-34 2-3 3 2 2 1 0
New York
Stroman 4 5 1 1 1 1
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brach BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 2
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lugo 2 1 0 0 0 0
Avilán W,4-0 1 1 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:22. A_28,349 (41,922).

