N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 9 3 2 7 Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .297 Allen cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .238 Santana 1b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .291 Puig rf 5 0 0 1 0 2 .303 Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .255 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 R.Pérez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Naquin lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .284 Plutko p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Goody p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — O.Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cimber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Mercado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 9 4 4 8 Rosario ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .292 Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .343 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .268 Conforto rf 4 1 0 1 1 1 .256 Ramos c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .278 J.Davis lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .310 Frazier 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .233 Lagares cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .219 Stroman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Guillorme ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .209 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cleveland 001 001 000 1_3 9 0 New York 000 020 000 2_4 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Familia in the 5th. b-flied out for Plutko in the 7th. c-struck out for Wilson in the 7th. d-grounded out for Cimber in the 9th. e-flied out for Lugo in the 9th.

Advertisement

LOB_Cleveland 7, New York 9. 2B_Santana (24), Lagares (9), Guillorme (2), Rosario (26). 3B_Ramírez (3). HR_Santana (30), off Avilán. RBIs_Puig (11), Ramírez (75), Santana (79), Lagares (19), Guillorme (3), Conforto (76), J.Davis (44). S_R.Pérez, Panik.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Plutko, Ramírez, R.Pérez, Mercado); New York 3 (Ramos, Panik, Rosario). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 7; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Puig, Naquin. GIDP_Kipnis.

DP_New York 1 (Alonso, Rosario, Alonso).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plutko 6 4 2 2 1 5 85 4.54 Goody 1 0 0 0 2 1 25 2.01 O.Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.70 Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.15 Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.72 Hand, L, 6-4, BS, 29-34 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 18 3.35

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman 4 5 1 1 1 1 62 4.58 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.07 Brach, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 20 6.23 Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.39 Lugo 2 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.25 Avilán, W, 4-0 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0. IBB_off Hand (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:22. A_28,349 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.