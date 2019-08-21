N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|2
|7
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Allen cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Santana 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Puig rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.303
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|R.Pérez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Naquin lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Plutko p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Goody p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|O.Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cimber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Mercado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|4
|8
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.268
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Ramos c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|J.Davis lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Frazier 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.219
|Stroman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-R.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cleveland
|001
|001
|000
|1_3
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|020
|000
|2_4
|9
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Familia in the 5th. b-flied out for Plutko in the 7th. c-struck out for Wilson in the 7th. d-grounded out for Cimber in the 9th. e-flied out for Lugo in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 7, New York 9. 2B_Santana (24), Lagares (9), Guillorme (2), Rosario (26). 3B_Ramírez (3). HR_Santana (30), off Avilán. RBIs_Puig (11), Ramírez (75), Santana (79), Lagares (19), Guillorme (3), Conforto (76), J.Davis (44). S_R.Pérez, Panik.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Plutko, Ramírez, R.Pérez, Mercado); New York 3 (Ramos, Panik, Rosario). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 7; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Puig, Naquin. GIDP_Kipnis.
DP_New York 1 (Alonso, Rosario, Alonso).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|85
|4.54
|Goody
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|2.01
|O.Pérez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.70
|Cimber
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.15
|Wittgren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.72
|Hand, L, 6-4, BS, 29-34
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|3.35
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|4
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|62
|4.58
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.07
|Brach, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|6.23
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.39
|Lugo
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.25
|Avilán, W, 4-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0. IBB_off Hand (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:22. A_28,349 (41,922).
