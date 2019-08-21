Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3

August 21, 2019 10:55 pm
 
1 min read
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 9 3 2 7
Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .297
Allen cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .238
Santana 1b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .291
Puig rf 5 0 0 1 0 2 .303
Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .255
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
R.Pérez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Naquin lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .284
Plutko p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Goody p 0 0 0 0 0 0
O.Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cimber p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Mercado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 9 4 4 8
Rosario ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .292
Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .343
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .268
Conforto rf 4 1 0 1 1 1 .256
Ramos c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .278
J.Davis lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .310
Frazier 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .233
Lagares cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .219
Stroman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Guillorme ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .209
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 001 001 000 1_3 9 0
New York 000 020 000 2_4 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Familia in the 5th. b-flied out for Plutko in the 7th. c-struck out for Wilson in the 7th. d-grounded out for Cimber in the 9th. e-flied out for Lugo in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 7, New York 9. 2B_Santana (24), Lagares (9), Guillorme (2), Rosario (26). 3B_Ramírez (3). HR_Santana (30), off Avilán. RBIs_Puig (11), Ramírez (75), Santana (79), Lagares (19), Guillorme (3), Conforto (76), J.Davis (44). S_R.Pérez, Panik.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Plutko, Ramírez, R.Pérez, Mercado); New York 3 (Ramos, Panik, Rosario). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 7; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Puig, Naquin. GIDP_Kipnis.

DP_New York 1 (Alonso, Rosario, Alonso).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plutko 6 4 2 2 1 5 85 4.54
Goody 1 0 0 0 2 1 25 2.01
O.Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.70
Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.15
Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.72
Hand, L, 6-4, BS, 29-34 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 18 3.35
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman 4 5 1 1 1 1 62 4.58
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.07
Brach, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 20 6.23
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.39
Lugo 2 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.25
Avilán, W, 4-0 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0. IBB_off Hand (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:22. A_28,349 (41,922).

